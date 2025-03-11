This smart Raspberry Pi LED world map has global appeal

News
By
published

When does the sun rise in Africa? This Pi project will tell you at a glance.

Raspberry Pi
(Image credit: Tribal2)

This Raspberry Pi project has global appeal — at least as far as things like weather and daylight goes. Maker and developer Tribal2, as they're known over on Reddit, has created a beautiful world map that's powered by our favorite SBC and features LEDs that illuminate for a variety of functions.

According to Tribal2, this project was inspired by a similar creation — albeit Arduino-powered — put together by a maker known as Ewoolsey over ten years ago. Tribal2 decided to spruce things up a bit by throwing a Raspberry Pi into the mix and adding more functions suited to the Pi.

Tribal2's version integrates with his smart home setup, specifically a home assistant system. The map interacts with a smart plug that is programmed so that the map only illuminates when he's sitting at his desk. Some of the effects it has include things like a rainbow effects but also more interactive demonstrations that respond to real-time events. For example, the daylight mode will show you which parts of the world are experiencing daylight. There are also plans to add a weather mode which would indicate weather patterns through regional temperatures or events like snowfall and rain.

Image 1 of 3
Raspberry Pi
(Image credit: Tribal2)

The main board powering this project is a Raspberry Pi 4 (the Imgur album shows an older Raspberry Pi 3) but Tribal2 confirmed you could get away with using a smaller model like a Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W in its place. If you want to recreate this setup, you definitely want a Pi with wireless support to use some of the more advanced features. A 5V 10A power supply keeps the unit powered while a couple of 5V fans keep the hardware cooled.

World Map Project - Raspberry Pi"

The map was made by drilling holes of various sizes which are backed by white paper to diffuse the LED lights behind them. The lights are RGB LED "Neopixel" strips attached to aluminum bars mounted behind the map. At the bottom of the board is a couple of metal buttons that can be used to power the map and adjust the modes.

If you want to get a closer look at this Raspberry Pi project, you can dig into the album Tribal2 shared to Imgur which details the build process.

See more Raspberry Pi News
Ash Hill
Ash Hill
Contributing Writer

Ash Hill is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware with a wealth of experience in the hobby electronics, 3D printing and PCs. She manages the Pi projects of the month and much of our daily Raspberry Pi reporting while also finding the best coupons and deals on all tech.

More about raspberry pi
PiEEG

Raspberry Pi powers briefcase-sized PiEEG 'Bio Lab' project
Raspberry Pi

Raspberry Pi 5 powers cyberpunk themed brain scanner in a custom 3D printed case
IBM logo on a metallic surface

IBM secures patent for 4D printing — smart material uses ML for transporting microparticles
See more latest
Most Popular
IBM logo on a metallic surface
IBM secures patent for 4D printing — smart material uses ML for transporting microparticles
FidelityFX Super Resolution
OptiScaler mod adds AMD FSR 4 support to DLSS-supporting games
Control Ultimate Edition
Control Ultimate gets DLSS 3.7 support and new 'Ultra' settings — cuts performance nearly in half
PiEEG
Raspberry Pi powers briefcase-sized PiEEG 'Bio Lab' project
Image of the DC-ROMA RISC-V AI PC, used within a Framework Laptop 13.
RISC-V mini AI PC that fits inside a Framework laptop shell revealed — DeepComputing's DC-ROMA RISC-V AI PC claims 50 TOPS, 64GB RAM
Asus VU Air Ionizer Series Monitor
Asus launches air-purifying monitors starting at $129 — 27-inch and 34-inch models retail for $159 and $359
Huawei
Huawei reportedly acquired two million Ascend 910 AI chips from TSMC last year through shell companies
Fake Ryzen 7 9800X3D bought new, direct from Amazon Germany.
Fake Ryzen 7 9800X3D bought from Amazon was actually an old AMD FX chip disguised by IHS sticker
Raspberry Pi
Raspberry Pi 5 powers cyberpunk themed brain scanner in a custom 3D printed case
RTX 3050
Nvidia RTX 5050, RTX 5060, and RTX 5060 Ti specs leak — expect 8GB/16GB flavors and higher TGPs