AndaSeat T-Pro 2 Series Review: Big Chair for Big People

Designed to compete with the best gaming chairs , the Anda Seat T-Pro 2 Series marries a more understated, professional-friendly look with rock solid build quality and a sturdiness rated to withstand gamers weighing up to 441 pounds and 6' 10.7".

The T-Pro 2's many adjustment options are easy to explore using conveniently located controls, and its cushioning strikes the right balance between firm and enveloping -- if you're the right size. Smaller gamers may feel like they’re swimming in the T-Pro 2, but larger gamers will feel right at home with this $500 (on sale for $430 as of writing) chair.

AndaSeat T-Pro 2 Series Specs

Upholstery Linen fabric Total Height (with base) 53.5-56.3 inches (136-143cm) Seat Height 19.3-22 inches (49-56cm) Backrest Height 34.3 inches (87cm) Backrest Width (Shoulder Level) 23.8 inches (60.5cm) Seating Area Width (Total) 22.7 inches (58cm) Seating Area Width (Point of Contact) 16.5 inches (42cm) Seating Area Depth 21.3 inches (54cm) Armrest Width 1.1 inch (2.5cm) Armrest Height 3.5 inches (9cm) Recommended Maximum Weight Static: 441 pounds (200kg); Rocking: 330.7 pounds (150kg) Warranty 2 years; Steel framework: lifetime

Design of the AndaSeat T-Pro 2

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The AndaSeat T-Pro 2 is a sizable hulk of a gaming chair, standing at over 56 inches tall and measuring just under 2.5 feet wide from armrest to armrest. The T-Pro 2 is available in black, blue with black accents or gray with black accents, like our review unit. Either way, you get black lumbar and neck cushions.

The overall looming obelisk shape of the T-Pro 2 is somewhat similar to the Razer Iskur , but AndaSeat’s offering distinguishes itself by playing down its gamer pedigree. Apart from the prominent placement of the AndaSeat logo in the middle and top of the backrest, you’ll find little evidence of 'gamer' callouts in the design. This is a gaming chair that could easily look at home in a more conservative office setting, especially if you decide to go with the black color option, which makes the branding even less conspicuous.

AndaSeat has delivered a more mature take on gaming chair design with the T-Pro 2 that should compliment a wide variety of setups and keep your office mates from immediately realizing that you’ve spent more time playing DOOM than you have matching cover sheets to TPS reports.

The T-Pro 2 further differentiates itself by opting for fabric covering – a significant departure from the faux leather typically found in chairs aimed at gamers. Apart from aesthetics, this choice of linen has its pros and cons. The fabric covering breathes a lot better than faux leather, so it didn't get as sweaty after long sessions. However, the fabric upholstery does require more maintenance. Fabric, unlike faux leather, can stain easily, so you’ll want to be a little less reckless with your refreshments and be prepared to do some scrubbing to keep the T-Pro 2 looking its best.

Comfort and Adjustments of AndaSeat T-Pro 2

The T-Pro 2 has a very firm feel to its backrest. There is minimal give to it, and this rigidity is reinforced by its steel frame. In contrast, the seat base cushion itself has a soft, enveloping feel that really lets you sink in. The end result is a fully supported back with the chair helping with proper posture while providing ample comfort.

As mentioned, the T-Pro 2 differs from many gaming chairs on the market by opting for a fabric cover rather than some type of fake leather. When gaming for hours, this selection helped prevent excessive sweating. The fabric itself has a slightly rough feel, similar to what is commonly found in office chairs. It's textured but a far cry from woolen abrasiveness.

Also included with the T-Pro 2 are two memory foam cushions covered in soft fabric. There's one for the neck that can be affixed to the top end of the backrest with a strap and one for lumbar support that slides neatly into position where the backrest and seat base meet. These cushions provide an extra level of comfort to an already snug chair, but the neck pillow is best left unused if you happen to be on the lower end of the T-Pro 2’s recommended height. I stand at 6’4”, well under the maximum recommended height of 6'10.7", and found that the neck cushion snaps into position just right for me. Those under 6 feet may find that the neck cushion pushes the head forward instead of cradling the neck, like it should.

Gamers can expect several options when it comes to adjusting the T-Pro 2 to their liking. The height of the seat is adjustable by 2.7 inches, and the backrest can be locked in its upright position at 90 degrees or any reclining angle up to 160 degrees. The adjustment levers are conveniently located on the left and right sides of the seat base, requiring little effort to reach. According to AndaSeat, the T-Pro 2 can support up to 440 pounds, so rest assured you can recline safely and have your weight fully supported. But if you want to use the chair's rocking feature, note hat the max recommended weight drops to 330.7 pounds.

The T-Pro 2's armrests are also fully adjustable. You can move them up and down, forward and backward, left and right and angled straight or 45 degrees to the left or right by depressing the buttons on the armrests and using a little bit of force. The armrests are as easy to adjust as the rest of the chair, but material used for them doesn’t quite live up to the other components in the build from a comfort perspective. Compared to the comfy fabric covered foam of the rest of the chair, the armrests offer a slightly rubberized, hard plastic that is uncomfortable to rest your elbows on for any sizable amount of time. I would have greatly preferred a spongier feel that offered some cushion for my elbows and forearms.

The T-Pro 2 is designed for taller gamers with wider frames and, while there’s certainly not anything present that is going to stop a smaller user from getting comfortable, it will definitely feel less like home if you’re less than 6-feet-tall. There is additional width between the armrests that will certainly take some time to get used to for those with smaller frames, and the height of the backrest (34.3 inches) makes the neck pillow simply unusable for anyone who doesn’t have the height of an NBA player.

Assembling the AndaSeat T-Pro 2

The AndaSeat T-Pro Series 2 was a challenge to assemble, due to its large footprint and considerable weight (74.5 pounds).

While I was able to put together the chair myself in a little under 2 hours, I certainly wouldn’t recommend doing so without assistance. It's possible to build the AndaSeat T-Pro by yourself but not without a considerable amount of sweating and cursing. Save yourself the aggravation and have someone help you. If you try to build the chair alone, it can be difficult to line up the screw holes to attach the backrest to the base. In my experience, the weight of the backrest frequently caused it to tip over, forcing realignment.

The included assembly instructions could also use some improvement . There are quite a few typos, and some of the photographs could do a better job showing the correct orientation of the pieces. That being said, these are far from the worst assembly instructions I’ve seen, (and I’ve built my fair share of gaming chairs) and they certainly won’t prevent anyone from being able to put the T-Pro 2 together.

Bottom Line

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The AndaSeat T-Pro 2 Series is an above-average chair for gamers of above average-size. It is remarkably sturdy, can bear impressive weight and is very comfortable, even when reclining at extreme angles. The fabric covering requires more care than the industry standard faux leather but benefits gamers by being more breathable. The linen upholstery also lends the T-Pro 2 a more serious appearance that makes it look at home whether it's in a gaming setup or a professional setting. The overall build quality is top notch, with a steel reinforced frame and heavy duty casters that ensure easy movement.

There are a few caveats, however. Assembly can be a bit of a trial to complete alone, due to the relative difficulty of lining up the bolt holes to connect the seat base to the backrest. This is exacerbated by the overall heft of the pieces. Additionally, the included cushions are best left unused if you fall short of AndaSeat’s minimum recommended height –– this is, after all, a chair designed for larger folks.

I also wish that AndaSeat had gone with a different material for the T-Pro 2’s armrests . They have an unpleasantly hard, plastic feel that is out of step with the premium feel of the rest of the unit.

What AndaSeat has given us in the T-Pro 2 is a chair that competes directly with the Secretlab Titan XL, which targets gamers weighing 220-390 pounds and 5'11"-6'10". The two are rivals in form, build quality and price point, but the T-Pro 2 has a greater supported weight range (if you don't use the rocking feature) and lacks the adjustable Lumbar support system, offering a soft removable cushion instead. The T-Pro 2 can also frequently be found for $50 under the Titan XL’s asking price – and while that is still not cheap, the T-Pro 2 is absolutely worth the splurge for its intended user base.

If you’re of average size, there are plenty of gaming chairs out there that would probably suit you better than the T-Pro 2 for a significantly lower price (see our Best Gaming Chairs page for more recommendations). But if you’re 6-feet-tall or more, you now have another high quality option to consider.