AndaSeat Pretty in Pink Gaming Chair Review: Pretty Firm, Pretty Comfy

The AndaSeat Pretty in Pink comes in a beautiful baby pink shade that’ll brighten up your space. The chair’s firm feel can support you for hours. But while the seat is decently sized, the bumpers on the side take away precious wiggle room.

When it comes to picking a gaming chair, there are lots of things to potentially consider. What sort of adjustments do you need? Maybe you demand an adjustable headrest or maybe those armrests have got to be flexible. Others are particular about their upholstery. And, yet, another group will take things further and demand the chair be covered in pink. If you’re part of the latter, the AndaSeat Pretty in Pink ($400 MSRP) may just be the best gaming chair for you.

The Pretty in Pink has more to offer than just a carefree color. This is a firm chair that offers more room in its seat than many competitors. And while some chairs may offer more adjustments, the Pretty in Pink delivers the necessary, like a 160-degree recline, armrests that can go up and down or in and out and even some neck and lumbar pillows. A little pink never hurt nobody

We do a lot more than just gaming in our chairs, we lounge, we eat, we sleep. Having something that accommodates all our needs is important. The AndaSeat Pretty in Pink series accommodates with its adjustable armrests, height and backrest. Sprucing up your setup with a little color is never bad.

AndaSeat Pretty in Pink Specs

Upholstery PVC faux leather Total Height (with base) 52 -56.3 inches (132-143cm) Backrest Height 35 inches (89cm) Backrest Width (Shoulder Level) 18.7 inches (47.5cm) Seating Area Width (total) 21.3 inches (54cm) Seating Area Width (Point of Contact) 16.5 inches (42cm) Seating Area Depth 19.7 inches (50cm) Armrest Width 3.9 inches (9.9cm) Armrest Height 8.8 - 11.9 inches (22.4 - 30.2cm) Maximum Recommended Weight Rocking: 264.6 pounds (120kg) Static: 374.8 pounds (170kg) Weight 60.1 pounds Warranty 2 years

Design of the AndaSeat Pretty in Pink

Despite its attention-grabbing hue, the Pretty in Pink doesn’t look too much different from the many faux leather gaming chairs scattered across Amazon and the like. In fact, the Pretty in Pink looks like the company took a look at the AndaSeat Jungle and said, "Yes, but in pink." That said, the Pretty in Pink makes for an eye-catching, playful look.

As the name promises, this chair is draped in baby pink and white PVC artificial leather from top to bottom. This hue of pink is a fun and light addition to any room. I’d generally rate the color pink as ‘okay,’ but I love the shade AndaSeat selected. It'll make a super kawaii addition to any set-up in need of some pop.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Tightly woven vinyl makes this chair easy to clean but also easy to stick to during a sweaty or intense gaming session. The pink coloring hasn’t faded in my month of testing, and the upholstery doesn’t seem like it’s going to peel anytime soon. Still, the PVC faux leather feels just like any other PVC gaming chair.

Like other AndaSeat gaming chairs, including the AndaSeat Jungle and AndaSeat Spider-Man Edition, the Pretty in Pink has mold foam underneath its faux leather and covering a steel frame. The mold foam encasing the frame has a firm and durable feel that seems durable for many uses -- particularly important considering the chair’s $400 MSRP.

Looking at the bottom of the chair you’ll see caster wheels covered in polyurethane faux leather and attached to an aluminum base. That faux leather not only helped the four-directional wheels move around easily on my thin carpet and hardwood floors, but ensured silence when gliding, too.

Comfort and Adjustments on the AndaSeat Pretty in Pink

AndaSeat says the Pretty in Pink is fit for gamers weighing up to 264.6 pounds if you want to use the rocking feature. If you don’t need that ability, however, the maximum weight the chair supports goes up to 374.9 pounds. Regardless, the chair’s maximum recommended height is 6 feet 6.7 inches.

If you’re unsure if you need the chair’s rocking feature, let’s make it easier for you: You probably don’t. First, the feature is a little hard to use. To activate it, you reach under the seat, loosen a knob and pull out one of the chair’s two levers. Confusingly, the lever to pull is the same lever that increases or decreases the chair’s height if raised. Loosening the knob releases the tension and allows for more tilting. But even with the knob at its loosest setting, tilting back takes a lot of leg muscle — making it highly impractical.

The Pretty in Pink leaves some room for the buns and thighs, but we wouldn’t mind a little more wiggle room. The pink seat is 19.7 inches deep and 21.3 inches across total. But there are bumpers on the left and right sides of the seat, so the area where you actually sit is only 16.5-inches-wide. The bumpers also make it hard to spread your legs over the side of the seat (sorry, manspreaders!).

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

That said, we’d peg the seat’s size at a medium. It’s not a perfect fit for me, even though I’m notably under AndaSeat’s maximum recommended height and weight. And while the bumpers reduce the amount of space available, they don’t immediately dig painfully into my legs like the bumpers on the Jungle’s seat (16.8 inches deep with a 14.2-inch-wide point of contact) do. After about a month of testing the chair, however, the bumpers did start to bother me. If you want more seat, consider the Mavix M5, which has an adjustable seating area depth of 19-21 inches and a 20.5-inch-wide point of contact.

The backrest provides great support and, like the seat, is tightly packed with foam, and I cannot express enough how firm this chair is. This was a boon for hours-long gaming sessions because my body didn’t sink into the chair nor did the chair hug my body in a suffocating way. Overall, the chair’s foam structure is like sitting in a piece of furniture made for the long haul.

The chair’s firmness may take some getting used to, but once I got accustomed to the Pretty in Pink, my body came to appreciate the amount of support the chair offered long-term without me even thinking about it.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Removable neck and lumbar pillows accompany the backrest. The neck pillow is stuffed, while the lumbar pillow is a block of foam. Strapping both pillows onto the chair took a surprising bit of muscle. Once they’re on they feel like they’re never coming off, and I almost don’t want to try. That’s because the pillows connect to the chair using clip-in straps, and it nearly seems like a safety hazard to try to unbuckle them.

When placed behind my head, the neck pillow provided a great cushion between my neck and the mold foam on the chair, whether I was sitting at a 90-degree angle or reclined back to the maximum 160 degrees. I’m 5 feet 8 inches and was able to get the pillow to rest in the perfect place for my build, with some thanks due to the 35-inch tall backrest.

Meanwhile, the lumbar support pillow contours to my lower back, providing ample support and promoting good posture. It’s removable, but I wouldn’t sit in the chair without it. The lumbar support pillow did get a little uncomfortable while reclining, however.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

To recline the Pretty in Pink, you use the second lever under the seat. The chair’s recline felt sturdy and well-balanced during testing. I didn’t feel like I’d fall over, even with the chair at its maximum 160-degree recline. We’re also mildly impressed with the amount of recline here. AndaSeat didn’t skimp on available adjustments to save on cost. But there are seats with greater range. For example, the Secretlab Omega can recline back 165 degrees and even forward 5 degrees to an 85-degree angle.

The Pretty in Pink chair’s armrests are made from a hard foam, so digging your elbows into it won’t leave any dents. You can also leave your arms on them for a long time without feeling sweaty or sticky. A button on the outside of the armrest elevates and decreases the armrest by 3.1 inches, helping to adjust to your shoulder level. You can also push the armrests to the left or right so that they’re 28.7 - 29.7 inches apart. Again, this is a good amount of movement, but there’s more available. The SecretLab Omega, for example, has armrests that can move toward or away from your PC screen, which would be nice to have in the Pretty in Pink’s reclined state, and diagonally.

Assembling the AndaSeat Pretty in Pink

Putting together the Pretty in Pink series wasn’t difficult and took me less than 20 minutes.

I ran into a small issue while attaching the seat bracket to the backrest. The bracket was bent and, thus, it was hard to screw in the backrest to the seat. With a little help from a hammer, I was able to straighten the bracket so the screws would fit all the way in. Afterwards, it was easy to continue assembling the chair.

One lever is already attached to the piston mechanism out of the box. That meant I only had to attach the piston to the back of the chair and place it on the base. The other lever is attached to the seat.

AndaSeat’s Pretty in Pink has a 2-year warranty with potential for a 6-year warranty if you share news of your new chair with your social media network.

Bottom Line

I’m not a fan of pink on pink on pink, but the AndaSeat Pretty in Pink won me over. The chair is gorgeous and will give a lively aesthetic to any gaming room.

One size doesn’t fit all though. The Pretty in Pink is medium-sized, so the big and tall crowd and anyone who wants a little more space for their thighs may want to consider a chair with a wider seat, like the Mavix M5. The bumpers on AndaSeat’s pink chair didn’t bother me right away, but after about a month of sitting in the chair, it did. The faux leather upholstery is easy to clean, meanwhile, but not easy to sit on during hot summer days. This chair is also expensive at its $400 MSRP, especially considering the Secretlab Omega, which has more adjustments and cozier, higher quality neck and lumbar pillows, is currently $329.