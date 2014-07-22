Trending

Best Of The Best, Part 2: Who Makes The Most Elite PC Case?

Our search continues for the one performance-oriented case with the highest-quality fit, finish, features, and materials. A spate of recent arrivals extend our series out into three parts, so today we see if the second round can top the first.

Another Look At Elite ATX Cases

If you missed part one of this three-part series, be sure to check out Best Of The Best, Part 1: Who Makes The Most Elite PC Case?

We began our search for the cream of the crop in ATX cases by first setting up some fairly stringent qualifying criteria. Any case over $180 could compete, but every case would be judged primarily on whether or not it was worth more than enclosures priced under that mark. After filtering out more ordinary offerings, we were to choose cases offering the highest construction and material quality. Then, after turning away even the most common high-end cases, we'd look at feature sets to help us determine a winner.

Because we're getting our hands on high-priced hardware, we'd need to briefly suspend our normal value-oriented analysis in favor of a more cost-based approach. But we still ended up receiving a few value-oriented parts. Stuck side panels and low-cost materials are no way to win in a round-up of premium kit.

In this part two of three, we compare a trio of cases that really are worth at least as much as our $180 entry point. They would have been a great way to wrap up our coverage. However, a handful of late entries give us enough hardware for a third feature; we'll all have to wait a little while longer to learn the ultimate winner of this face-off.

CaseLabs Merlin SM8

Corsair Graphite Series 760T

Thermaltake Urban T81

Dimensions
Height22.4" (w/o feet)22.3"23.0"
Width11.2"9.7"9.4"
Depth22.8" (w/o handle)22.3"23.8"
Space Above Motherboard4.4"3.2"2.7"
Card Length20.2"18.1"14.5"
Weight23.8 Pounds23.3 Pounds29.7 Pounds
Cooling
Front Fans (alternatives)None (2x 120 mm)2x 140 mm (None)2x 200 mm (2x 140, 3x 120 mm)
Rear Fans (alternatives)None (1x 120 mm)1x 140 mm (1x 120 mm)1x 140 mm (1x 120 mm)
Top Fans (alternatives)None (4x 120 mm)None (3x 120, 2x 140 mm)1x 200 mm (2x 140, 3x 120 mm)
Left Side (alternatives)NoneNone (None)1x 230 mm (9x 120 mm)
Right Side (alternatives)NoneNone (None)None (None)
Drive Bays
5.25" External11 (4x mounts)ThreeTwo
3.5" ExternalNoneNoneOne***
3.5" InternalTwoSixEight
2.5" InternalTwo4 + 6*Eight*
Card SlotsEightNineEight
Noise Dampening
SidesNoneNoneNone
TopNoneNoneNone
FrontNoneNoneNone
*Shared on 3.5" tray **w/o Center Cage ***By 5.25" Adapter Tray
42 Comments Comment from the forums
  • blackmagnum 22 July 2014 07:12
    Answer (YMMV): Thermaltake Level 10 GT.
    Reply
  • Crashman 22 July 2014 07:32
    13773314 said:
    Answer (YMMV): Thermaltake Level 10 GT.
    You know the original Level 10 was probably "more elite"

    http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/level-10-fortress-2,2594-5.html
    Reply
  • vertexx 22 July 2014 11:16
    Hope the Phanteks Enthoo Primo is part of the final - will we have to wait another 2 months for that?
    Reply
  • ykki 22 July 2014 11:48
    I wish that they would use the new powercolor devil 13 290x (their version of the 295X2) for their tests
    Reply
  • amk-aka-Phantom 22 July 2014 12:48
    Who makes the most elite cases? Corsair and NZXT, no need for investigation :) Still, a nice roundup.
    Reply
  • Drejeck 22 July 2014 13:12
    There are some cases CNC made, you should talk about this indipendent manufacturers. On SweClockers I saw the best mini ITX computer ever made, with 2 ssds, 2 fans, a picopsu and a discrete graphic card with riser card.
    Reply
  • Drejeck 22 July 2014 13:24
    Anyway my guess was Lian-Li and Silverstone
    Reply
  • eklipz330 22 July 2014 13:42
    isn't this a purely subjective article? how can this be quantified?
    Reply
  • Neve12ende12 22 July 2014 14:28
    I don't know much about cases, but I have an Azza Hurrican 2000 and I think it is pretty badass
    Reply
  • firefoxx04 22 July 2014 15:19
    Phanteks Primo plz
    Reply