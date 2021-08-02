Cooler Master MasterAir MA624 Stealth Review: Cool, Quiet and Covert

For our CPU cooling tests, we use the same hardware, overclock and configuration for each test to minimize environment variables in testing. This allows for all results across all coolers tested on the platform to be viable as side-by-side examination for direct compare/contrast.
|CPU
|Intel i9-10850k LGA1200 (Comet Lake), all 10 cores 4.6Ghz @ 1.190v
|(3.60Ghz stock speed, single core boost @ 5.2Ghz)
|Motherboard
|MSI Z490 MEG Godlike (bios vers. 7C70v12)
|Memory
|Corsair Vengeance LPX, 32GB (4x8GB) DDR4-3000
|Storage
|Corsair MP600 m.2 2280 NVMe, 500GB
|Graphics
|Gigabyte GTX 1050Ti
|Power Supply
|be quiet! Dark Power Pro11 1200w
|Chassis
|Corsair Graphite 760T
|Monitoring
|CrystalFontz CFA-633-TMI-KU
|4x Dallas One Wire WR-DOW-Y17 sensors
|Fan Control
|Corsair Commander Pro, 100%/50% PWM Speed profiles (liquid cooling pump always @100%, if applicable)
|OS
|Windows 10 Pro 64bit
|Networking
|Disconnected, not used
|Thermal Compound
|Arctic MX-4
Comparisons are based on data collected from testing performed on our Intel i9-10850k system, including re-visiting many previously covered products which were originally covered on the prior testing platform which pivoted around an i7-5930k (4.20ghz @1.20v).
All data reported here has been collected on the current Intel i9-10850k platform and will be maintained as like-for-like evaluation of ongoing cooling coverage. We’ve recently swapped the taller, Corsair Dominator RGB DIMMs with Corsair Vengeance LPX for lower-profile memory allowing for higher cooler compatibility for testing.
Prime95 v29.4b8 (no AVX) is used for two-hour intervals, one managing fans at 50% PWM and the other at 100% PWM with RPM measurements being taken every 3 seconds and averaged across the duration of each 2-hour capture. Omitting AVX instruction sets allows for accurate, 100% loads at chosen clock speeds, while allowing AVX instructions would provide higher, albeit, unrealistic synthetic CPU loads and excessive heat production, less indicative of real-world use.
This also allows for a greater range CPU coolers to be tested and compared without the need to configure the system differently for smaller coolers which may not handle the excessive thermal loads being generated during testing, while larger coolers might be better equipped to manage heat output produced by the i9-10850k.
While the test platform is quite capable of a 10-core overclock at 5.0Ghz and 1.265v, we were seeing 360mm AIOs struggle to keep core temperatures in check at lower fan speeds, providing insight that the enthusiast-grade i9s need excellent cooling if the goal is overclocking.
HWInfo64 is used for real-time core temperature readout, thermal throttling alerts, motherboard power consumption, CPU speed and logging of data, while a CrystalFontz CFA-633-TMI-KU is used to monitor and later average both ambient room (2 probes) and motherboard voltage regulator heatsink (2 probes).
With these temperature readings collected, CPU Core is defined as an average of all CPU core temperatures, reported once per second for the entirety of the testing run from HWInfo64 data. This value is then taken as an offset difference from the reported ambient room temperature collected from the CFA-633-TMI-KU (also once per second and averaged). CPU PWM is defined by the voltage regulator heatsink direct temperature probe, as an offset different from the same reported ambient room temperature reading for the same CPU Core test (100%, 50%). This helps define a working model of how well the evaluated cooler performs as a process of also cooling nearby hardware also under load, like our overclocked motherboard voltage regulator heatsink.
I believe you meant all-black.
I would be interested in seeing a review of some of Thermalright's models, such as this
https://pcpartpicker.com/product/CwqPxr/thermalright-peerless-assassin-120-6617-cfm-cpu-cooler-peerless-assassin-1206 heatpipes, 2 fin stacks, 2 fans. All for just $41.
I would be happy to cover the Thermalright - I can attempt to reach out to their marketing department to get a sample, but typically we are approached by companies to cover their merchandise and we use this opportunity to compare with other components under the same testing criteria.
I have that Arctic cooler on my Ryzen 3600 OC to 4.4Ghz and it's cool and quiet. It really is the best budget cooler as the article says.
That being said I would like to see the review of the Thermalright Peerless Assassin 120 too. I'm always looking for a better budget CPU cooler :)
However the esports duo has 2 less heatpipes and a lot less fin surface area compared to the Thermalright by the looks.
I have a feeling the Thermalright Peerless Assassin 120 may be very good for its price, by looks alone.
Noctua's warranty/free future mounting brackets/etc are just too good a value to go anywhere else for same price.
Regardless, there are some instances where Noctua's color scheme is just too polarizing for some people, making these other alternatives/comparisons valid.
To put this all into perspective, our result temps are under 100% CPU utilization for sustained periods of time (2 hrs), which is pretty much the worst type of hell for a cooler to contend with. In real-world applications, this is almost rarely the case and there would be minimal difference between many cooling options at intermittent loads over the same time duration. Considerably less difference if someone is not pushing all-core overclocks on higher core-count CPUs and running this on a factory clocked 4, 6 or 8 core processor.
Not really. The D15 is old, so way cheaper than its starting price, and its extremely big and ugly as sin. Also, it is not painted. Painting the cooler fully black adds 2-3 degrees. So no, the pricing is fine for the Coolermaster