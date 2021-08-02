Cooler Master MasterAir MA624 Stealth Review: Cool, Quiet and Covert

Cooler Master is a name synonymous with mainstream cooling products, ranging from heatpipe air towers to performance liquid cooling AIOs, many of which feature RGB lighting as a focal point. However, the large, dual-fan MasterAir MA624 Stealth comes ready to impress while being completely devoid of lighting accents. Instead, it features an all-blck color scheme for an imposing look for those who favor their flair without the flash. It also makes use of some smart integrated mounting and includes a third (bonus!) 120mm fan to allow a bit more flexibility for systems with tall memory DIMMs.
Striking an appealing balance somewhere between thermal mitigation and aesthetic prominence, the Cooler Master MasterAir MA624 Stealth is a sharp-looking performer.
|Height
|6.5" / 165.1mm
|Width Depth
|5.88" / 149.4mm
|Depth
|5.0" / 127.0 mm (6.125" / 155.6mm w/fan)
|Base Height
|1.25" / 31.8mm
|Assy. Offset
|0.0 (centered), 1.125" / 28.6mm w/ front fan)
|Cooling Fans
|(2) 140 x 25mm
|(1) 120 x 25mm
|Connectors
|(2) 4-pin PWM
|Weight
|46.3 oz / 1312g
|Intel Sockets
|1366, 115x, 1200, 2011x, 2066
|AMD Sockets
|FM2(+), FM1, AM2(+), AM3(+), AM4
|Warranty
|5 years
|Web Price
|$100
Cooler Master’s MasterAir MA624 Stealth comes with a healthy installation kit which supports nearly all current-gen Intel and AMD desktop processors--with the exception of Threadripper silicon. Mounting hardware includes plated brackets, standoffs and tension screws, as well as universal backplate. A small tube of MasterGel accompanies a universal Phillips screwdriver and 2-way PWM fan splitter.
Cooler Master covers the MasterAir MA624 Stealth with a 5 year warranty.
The MasterAir MA624 Stealth utilizes six copper heatpipes, which run from the base up through a pair of cooling fin stacks, which sit astride an integrated 140mm SickleFlow fan that’s capped below a brushed-aluminum top. A pair of spring-tensioned mounting bolts extend from the top of the cooler down through the base mount to secure the cooler against the motherboard cross brackets.
Cooler Master includes a pair of 140mm SickleFlow fans (center + front) as well as an extra 120mm for alternate setups. This allows the MA624 Stealth to function as a silent single-fan (center) setup for maximum memory clearance, or in the standard installation of push+pull using the 140mm front-mount SickleFlow fan.
Swapping the snap brackets to the additional 120mm SickleFlow fan allows for better memory clearance while still allowing a push+pull setup. The extra 120mm or 140mm fan can be used for push+pull+pull cooler setup (with an additional fan mount), or as a chassis fan for airflow elsewhere.
Cooler Master rates the 140mm fans up to 1400 RPM, while the 120mm is expected to see speeds up to 1800 RPM.
The base of the Cooler Master MasterAir MA624 Stealth sandwiches all six copper heatpipes between the mounting block and the 40mm x 40mm milled cooler cold plate.
The cold plate is milled flat and shows zero sign of any background lighting peeking between the cooler and our steel ruler.
From this view, the integrated mounting arms and spring tension screws are easily seen, while the center-mounted 140mm SickleFlow fan seats down into a clever notch carved into the mounting system.
Even tension makes for an evenly distributed thermal compound spread, compressing and dispersing our application of Arctic MX-4 during installation.
Mounting the Cooler Master MasterAir MA624 Stealth is relatively simple: Once the backplate or appropriate offsets are secured, the motherboard cross mounts are laid over and then tensioned into place. The pair of vertical spring tension screws align over the cross mounts, which align directly over threaded holes below. Single fan only (center-mount) is complete, or the front-mount 140mm (or 120mm) can be snapped to the front of the MA624 Stealth to complete the standard push+pull installation.
I believe you meant all-black.
I would be interested in seeing a review of some of Thermalright's models, such as this
https://pcpartpicker.com/product/CwqPxr/thermalright-peerless-assassin-120-6617-cfm-cpu-cooler-peerless-assassin-1206 heatpipes, 2 fin stacks, 2 fans. All for just $41.
I would be happy to cover the Thermalright - I can attempt to reach out to their marketing department to get a sample, but typically we are approached by companies to cover their merchandise and we use this opportunity to compare with other components under the same testing criteria.
I have that Arctic cooler on my Ryzen 3600 OC to 4.4Ghz and it's cool and quiet. It really is the best budget cooler as the article says.
That being said I would like to see the review of the Thermalright Peerless Assassin 120 too. I'm always looking for a better budget CPU cooler :)
However the esports duo has 2 less heatpipes and a lot less fin surface area compared to the Thermalright by the looks.
I have a feeling the Thermalright Peerless Assassin 120 may be very good for its price, by looks alone.
Noctua's warranty/free future mounting brackets/etc are just too good a value to go anywhere else for same price.
Regardless, there are some instances where Noctua's color scheme is just too polarizing for some people, making these other alternatives/comparisons valid.
To put this all into perspective, our result temps are under 100% CPU utilization for sustained periods of time (2 hrs), which is pretty much the worst type of hell for a cooler to contend with. In real-world applications, this is almost rarely the case and there would be minimal difference between many cooling options at intermittent loads over the same time duration. Considerably less difference if someone is not pushing all-core overclocks on higher core-count CPUs and running this on a factory clocked 4, 6 or 8 core processor.
Not really. The D15 is old, so way cheaper than its starting price, and its extremely big and ugly as sin. Also, it is not painted. Painting the cooler fully black adds 2-3 degrees. So no, the pricing is fine for the Coolermaster