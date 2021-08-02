Cooler Master MasterAir MA624 Stealth Review: Cool, Quiet and Covert

The Cooler Master MasterAir MA624 Stealth showcases a handsome, all-black finish and whisper-silent operation, along with excellent cooling performance to tame your favorite AMD or Intel enthusiast-grade desktop CPU.

Cooler Master is a name synonymous with mainstream cooling products, ranging from heatpipe air towers to performance liquid cooling AIOs, many of which feature RGB lighting as a focal point. However, the large, dual-fan MasterAir MA624 Stealth comes ready to impress while being completely devoid of lighting accents. Instead, it features an all-blck color scheme for an imposing look for those who favor their flair without the flash. It also makes use of some smart integrated mounting and includes a third (bonus!) 120mm fan to allow a bit more flexibility for systems with tall memory DIMMs.

Striking an appealing balance somewhere between thermal mitigation and aesthetic prominence, the Cooler Master MasterAir MA624 Stealth is a sharp-looking performer.

Height 6.5" / 165.1mm Width Depth 5.88" / 149.4mm Depth 5.0" / 127.0 mm (6.125" / 155.6mm w/fan) Base Height 1.25" / 31.8mm Assy. Offset 0.0 (centered), 1.125" / 28.6mm w/ front fan) Cooling Fans (2) 140 x 25mm (1) 120 x 25mm Connectors (2) 4-pin PWM Weight 46.3 oz / 1312g Intel Sockets 1366, 115x, 1200, 2011x, 2066 AMD Sockets FM2(+), FM1, AM2(+), AM3(+), AM4 Warranty 5 years Web Price $100

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Cooler Master’s MasterAir MA624 Stealth comes with a healthy installation kit which supports nearly all current-gen Intel and AMD desktop processors--with the exception of Threadripper silicon. Mounting hardware includes plated brackets, standoffs and tension screws, as well as universal backplate. A small tube of MasterGel accompanies a universal Phillips screwdriver and 2-way PWM fan splitter.

Cooler Master covers the MasterAir MA624 Stealth with a 5 year warranty.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The MasterAir MA624 Stealth utilizes six copper heatpipes, which run from the base up through a pair of cooling fin stacks, which sit astride an integrated 140mm SickleFlow fan that’s capped below a brushed-aluminum top. A pair of spring-tensioned mounting bolts extend from the top of the cooler down through the base mount to secure the cooler against the motherboard cross brackets.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Cooler Master includes a pair of 140mm SickleFlow fans (center + front) as well as an extra 120mm for alternate setups. This allows the MA624 Stealth to function as a silent single-fan (center) setup for maximum memory clearance, or in the standard installation of push+pull using the 140mm front-mount SickleFlow fan.

Swapping the snap brackets to the additional 120mm SickleFlow fan allows for better memory clearance while still allowing a push+pull setup. The extra 120mm or 140mm fan can be used for push+pull+pull cooler setup (with an additional fan mount), or as a chassis fan for airflow elsewhere.

Cooler Master rates the 140mm fans up to 1400 RPM, while the 120mm is expected to see speeds up to 1800 RPM.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The base of the Cooler Master MasterAir MA624 Stealth sandwiches all six copper heatpipes between the mounting block and the 40mm x 40mm milled cooler cold plate.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The cold plate is milled flat and shows zero sign of any background lighting peeking between the cooler and our steel ruler.

From this view, the integrated mounting arms and spring tension screws are easily seen, while the center-mounted 140mm SickleFlow fan seats down into a clever notch carved into the mounting system.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Even tension makes for an evenly distributed thermal compound spread, compressing and dispersing our application of Arctic MX-4 during installation.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Mounting the Cooler Master MasterAir MA624 Stealth is relatively simple: Once the backplate or appropriate offsets are secured, the motherboard cross mounts are laid over and then tensioned into place. The pair of vertical spring tension screws align over the cross mounts, which align directly over threaded holes below. Single fan only (center-mount) is complete, or the front-mount 140mm (or 120mm) can be snapped to the front of the MA624 Stealth to complete the standard push+pull installation.