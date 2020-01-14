Cooler Master V650 Gold Power Supply Review

Advanced Transient Response Tests

In the real world, power supplies are always working with loads that change. It's of immense importance, then, for the PSU to keep its rails within the ATX specification's defined ranges. The smaller the deviations, the more stable your PC will be with less stress applied to its components.

We should note that the ATX spec requires capacitive loading during the transient rests, but in our methodology, we also choose to apply a worst case scenario with no additional capacitance on the rails.

Advanced Transient Response at 20% – 200ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.103V 11.971V 1.09% Pass 5V 5.026V 4.898V 2.55% Pass 3.3V 3.371V 3.228V 4.24% Pass 5VSB 5.072V 5.017V 1.08% Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 20% – 20ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.104V 11.926V 1.47% Pass 5V 5.024V 4.874V 2.99% Pass 3.3V 3.372V 3.206V 4.92% Pass 5VSB 5.073V 5.025V 0.95% Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 20% – 1ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.106V 11.885V 1.83% Pass 5V 5.025V 4.879V 2.91% Pass 3.3V 3.371V 3.185V 5.52% Pass 5VSB 5.074V 5.021V 1.04% Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 50% – 200ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.077V 11.962V 0.95% Pass 5V 5.018V 4.883V 2.69% Pass 3.3V 3.364V 3.213V 4.49% Pass 5VSB 5.036V 4.980V 1.11% Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 50% – 20ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.079V 11.930V 1.23% Pass 5V 5.019V 4.862V 3.13% Pass 3.3V 3.364V 3.191V 5.14% Pass 5VSB 5.037V 4.984V 1.05% Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 50% – 1ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.080V 11.925V 1.28% Pass 5V 5.019V 4.865V 3.07% Pass 3.3V 3.363V 3.154V 6.21% Pass 5VSB 5.038V 4.981V 1.13% Pass

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 25-29: Transient Response Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The transient response at +12V is satisfactory, but the competing offerings perform better. The situation remains the same, with the other rails.

Turn-On Transient Tests

In the next set of tests, we measure the PSU's response in simpler transient load scenarios—during its power-on phase. Ideally, we don't want to see any voltage overshoots or spikes since those put a lot of stress on the DC-DC converters of installed components.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Turn-On Transient Response Scope Shots Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The performance is good here. The only things we notice are a tiny spike at 5VSB and a small step in the "PSU OFF to Full 12V" test.

Ripple Measurements

Ripple represents the AC fluctuations (periodic) and noise (random) found in the PSU's DC rails. This phenomenon significantly decreases the capacitors' lifespan because it causes them to run hotter. A 10-degree Celsius increase can cut into a cap's useful life by 50%. Ripple also plays an important role in overall system stability, especially when overclocking is involved.

The ripple limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 7.1 mV 6.7 mV 14.0 mV 8.0 mV Pass 20% Load 7.4 mV 8.9 mV 15.0 mV 8.6 mV Pass 30% Load 8.7 mV 12.7 mV 18.0 mV 9.6 mV Pass 40% Load 10.7 mV 9.7 mV 18.7 mV 10.7 mV Pass 50% Load 20.0 mV 10.6 mV 19.0 mV 12.2 mV Pass 60% Load 15.0 mV 12.1 mV 20.4 mV 13.5 mV Pass 70% Load 18.4 mV 13.0 mV 23.0 mV 14.4 mV Pass 80% Load 21.4 mV 15.1 mV 24.1 mV 17.0 mV Pass 90% Load 24.5 mV 14.8 mV 27.5 mV 17.3 mV Pass 100% Load 36.7 mV 16.2 mV 29.8 mV 20.8 mV Pass 110% Load 32.5 mV 15.6 mV 28.2 mV 20.0 mV Pass Crossload 1 12.1 mV 14.8 mV 20.2 mV 12.5 mV Pass Crossload 2 33.6 mV 15.2 mV 27.0 mV 18.2 mV Pass

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 30-33: Ripple Suppression Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Strangely enough, the ripple suppression at +12V with 110% load is a little better than with full load, at the same operating temperature. This is something that we don't see every day.

The ripple suppression is satisfactory at +12V since it stays below 40mV. On the 5V and 5VSB rails, ripple is low, while we would like to see a little lower readings at 3.3V.

Ripple At Full Load

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Ripple Full Load Scope Shots Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Ripple At 110% Load

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Ripple 110% Load Scope Shots Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Ripple CL1 Load Scope Shots Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Ripple CL2 Load Scope Shots Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

EMC Pre-Compliance Testing – Average & Peak EMI Detector Results

Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) is the ability of a device to operate properly in its environment without disrupting the proper operation of other close-by devices.

Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) stands for the electromagnetic energy a device emits, and it can cause problems in other close-by devices if too high. For example, it can be the cause of increased static noise in your headphones or/and speakers.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The EMC performance is mediocre. Lots of high spurs that exceed the corresponding limits, in the lower frequency range.

