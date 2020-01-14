Cooler Master V650 Gold Power Supply Review

Performance Rating
The overall performance is not so high, compared to the strong competing offerings from Seasonic, Corsair, EVGA, and Asus.
Noise Rating
The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).
The overall noise output is low.
Efficiency Rating
The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.
This is an efficient platform.
MORE: Best Power Supplies
MORE: How We Test Power Supplies
MORE: All Power Supply Content