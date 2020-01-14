Cooler Master V650 Gold Power Supply Review

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads. Tight load regulation also, among other factors, improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions and, at the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 1-8: Load Regulation Image 2 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The load regulation is tight on all rails, but the competition (especially the Seasonic Focus Plus Gold) achieves notably better performance in this section.

Hold-Up Time

Put simply; hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 9-12: Hold-Up Time Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The hold-up time is longer than 20ms and the power-ok signal is accurate.

Inrush Current

Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 13-14: Inrush Current Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The inrush current is low with 115V, and at a normal level with 230V.

10-110% Load Tests

These tests reveal the V650's load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under increased operating temperatures.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 4.317A 1.961A 1.971A 0.997A 74.461 84.964% 0 <6.0 42.86°C 0.966 12.246V 5.096V 3.350V 5.014V 87.638 39.09°C 115.12V 2 9.688A 2.928A 2.937A 1.201A 149.351 89.427% 0 <6.0 43.86°C 0.991 12.227V 5.122V 3.370V 4.997V 167.009 39.81°C 115.12V 3 15.470A 3.421A 3.421A 1.406A 224.860 90.524% 0 <6.0 45.18°C 0.992 12.208V 5.116V 3.361V 4.981V 248.398 40.77°C 115.11V 4 21.101A 3.922A 3.940A 1.612A 299.679 90.129% 1583 40.9 41.87°C 0.994 12.249V 5.100V 3.352V 4.965V 332.500 47.41°C 115.11V 5 26.358A 4.920A 4.936A 1.819A 374.576 90.216% 1616 41.5 42.40°C 0.996 12.295V 5.082V 3.342V 4.950V 415.200 48.59°C 115.11V 6 31.734A 5.915A 5.896A 2.028A 449.498 89.990% 1677 42.1 42.73°C 0.996 12.280V 5.073V 3.357V 4.933V 499.500 49.79°C 115.11V 7 37.165A 6.866A 6.902A 2.239A 524.826 89.541% 1754 43.1 43.00°C 0.997 12.262V 5.098V 3.347V 4.915V 586.128 51.28°C 115.11V 8 42.610A 7.862A 7.913A 2.450A 600.126 88.989% 1805 43.9 43.63°C 0.997 12.244V 5.089V 3.336V 4.899V 674.382 52.61°C 115.11V 9 48.435A 8.363A 8.357A 2.452A 674.666 88.390% 1858 44.6 44.24°C 0.997 12.226V 5.082V 3.350V 4.895V 763.286 54.06°C 115.11V 10 54.083A 8.870A 8.885A 3.094A 749.902 87.621% 1902 45.3 45.99°C 0.997 12.207V 5.074V 3.343V 4.849V 855.847 56.32°C 115.11V 11 60.340A 8.883A 8.907A 3.097A 825.135 86.844% 1929 45.7 46.67°C 0.997 12.188V 5.067V 3.334V 4.845V 950.136 58.48°C 115.11V CL1 0.143A 16.004A 16.000A 0.000A 138.568 82.764% 1694 42.3 42.04°C 0.992 12.219V 5.142V 3.408V 5.069V 167.425 48.66°C 115.13V CL2 62.013A 1.002A 1.000A 1.000A 770.290 88.162% 1869 44.8 45.81°C 0.997 12.207V 5.019V 3.280V 4.987V 873.717 56.63°C 115.11V

The passive operation lasts until the 30% load test. Afterward and up to test #6, the fan spins at low speeds, keeping the noise output low. The PSU doesn't have a problem operating under high temperatures, while the PF readings are at satisfactory levels.

20-80W Load Tests

In the following tests, we measure the V650's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10% of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.174A 0.490A 0.476A 0.198A 19.493 68.155% 0 <6.0 0.828 12.261V 5.098V 3.359V 5.065V 28.601 115.11V 2 2.418A 0.980A 0.983A 0.396A 39.927 79.120% 0 <6.0 0.921 12.256V 5.096V 3.355V 5.052V 50.464 115.11V 3 3.592A 1.472A 1.459A 0.595A 59.391 83.446% 0 <6.0 0.955 12.250V 5.095V 3.352V 5.039V 71.173 115.12V 4 4.838A 1.963A 1.968A 0.796A 79.832 85.849% 0 <6.0 0.971 12.245V 5.094V 3.349V 5.026V 92.991 115.12V

There is no need for the fan to activate in such low loads, even at >35 degrees Celsius ambient temperatures. Moreover, the efficiency levels are pretty high.

2% or 10W Load Test

Intel plans on raising the ante at efficiency levels under ultra-light loads. So from July 2020, the ATX spec will require 70% and higher efficiency with 115V input. The applied load is only 10W for PSUs with 500W and lower capacities, while for stronger units we dial 2% of their max-rated-capacity.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.044A 0.263A 0.264A 0.051A 15.289 63.901% 0 <6.0 0.792 12.268V 5.078V 3.359V 5.075V 23.926 115.11V

With a 2% load of the PSU's max-rated-output, it is pretty high, but it doesn't exceed 70%.

Efficiency

Next, we plotted a chart showing the V650’s efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110% of its maximum-rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency, the less energy goes wasted, leading to a reduced carbon footprint and lower electricity bills.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 15-18: Efficiency Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The efficiency levels are high in all load regions.

5VSB Efficiency

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.100A 0.508 71.148% 0.097 5.076V 0.714 115.08V 2 0.250A 1.266 77.479% 0.185 5.066V 1.634 115.08V 3 0.550A 2.777 79.662% 0.269 5.049V 3.486 115.08V 4 1.000A 5.023 79.680% 0.317 5.023V 6.304 115.08V 5 1.500A 7.490 79.647% 0.342 4.994V 9.404 115.08V 6 2.999A 14.697 78.699% 0.378 4.900V 18.675 115.08V

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 19-20: 5VSB Efficiency Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The 5VSB rail is highly efficient.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts 12.291V 5.074V 3.361V 5.080V 7.119 0.456 Idle 115.1V 0.079 0.011 Standby 115.1V

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 21-22: Vampire Power Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

With 115V input, the vampire power is low, but this is not the case with 230V.

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 37 to 47 degrees Celsius (98.6 to 116.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Tha fan speed profile is not aggressive, even under high operating temperatures.

The following results were obtained at 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit) ambient temperature.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The passive operation, once selected, lasts for up to 190W loads, either at +12V alone or on all significant rails, combined. Afterward, with loads up to 450W, the PSU remains quiet since the fan's noise is below 25 dB(A). In the worst-case scenario, higher than 610W loads, the output noise is within the 35-40 dB(A) range.

