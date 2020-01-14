Trending

Cooler Master V650 Gold Power Supply Review

The V650 Gold is expensive and its performance is not up to the competition's levels.

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads. Tight load regulation also, among other factors, improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions and, at the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.

Results 1-8: Load Regulation

The load regulation is tight on all rails, but the competition (especially the Seasonic Focus Plus Gold) achieves notably better performance in this section.

Hold-Up Time

Put simply; hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.

Results 9-12: Hold-Up Time

The hold-up time is longer than 20ms and the power-ok signal is accurate.

Inrush Current

Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.

Results 13-14: Inrush Current

The inrush current is low with 115V, and at a normal level with 230V. 

10-110% Load Tests

These tests reveal the V650's load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under increased operating temperatures.

Test #12V5V3.3V5VSBDC/AC (Watts)EfficiencyFan Speed (RPM)PSU Noise (dB[A])Temps (In/Out)PF/AC Volts
14.317A1.961A1.971A0.997A74.46184.964%0<6.0 42.86°C0.966
12.246V5.096V3.350V5.014V87.638 39.09°C115.12V
29.688A2.928A2.937A1.201A149.35189.427%0<6.0 43.86°C0.991
12.227V5.122V3.370V4.997V167.009 39.81°C115.12V
315.470A3.421A3.421A1.406A224.86090.524%0<6.0 45.18°C0.992
12.208V5.116V3.361V4.981V248.398 40.77°C115.11V
421.101A3.922A3.940A1.612A299.67990.129%158340.9 41.87°C0.994
12.249V5.100V3.352V4.965V332.500 47.41°C115.11V
526.358A4.920A4.936A1.819A374.57690.216%161641.5 42.40°C0.996
12.295V5.082V3.342V4.950V415.200 48.59°C115.11V
631.734A5.915A5.896A2.028A449.49889.990%167742.1 42.73°C0.996
12.280V5.073V3.357V4.933V499.500 49.79°C115.11V
737.165A6.866A6.902A2.239A524.82689.541%175443.1 43.00°C0.997
12.262V5.098V3.347V4.915V586.128 51.28°C115.11V
842.610A7.862A7.913A2.450A600.12688.989%180543.9 43.63°C0.997
12.244V5.089V3.336V4.899V674.382 52.61°C115.11V
948.435A8.363A8.357A2.452A674.66688.390%185844.6 44.24°C0.997
12.226V5.082V3.350V4.895V763.286 54.06°C115.11V
1054.083A8.870A8.885A3.094A749.90287.621%190245.3 45.99°C0.997
12.207V5.074V3.343V4.849V855.847 56.32°C115.11V
1160.340A8.883A8.907A3.097A825.13586.844%192945.7 46.67°C0.997
12.188V5.067V3.334V4.845V950.136 58.48°C115.11V
CL10.143A16.004A16.000A0.000A138.56882.764%1694 42.3 42.04°C0.992
12.219V5.142V3.408V5.069V167.425 48.66°C115.13V
CL262.013A1.002A1.000A1.000A770.29088.162%1869 44.8 45.81°C0.997
12.207V5.019V3.280V4.987V873.717 56.63°C115.11V

The passive operation lasts until the 30% load test. Afterward and up to test #6, the fan spins at low speeds, keeping the noise output low. The PSU doesn't have a problem operating under high temperatures, while the PF readings are at satisfactory levels. 

20-80W Load Tests

In the following tests, we measure the V650's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10% of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle with power-saving features turned on.

Test #12V5V3.3V5VSBDC/AC (Watts)EfficiencyFan Speed (RPM)PSU Noise (dB[A])PF/AC Volts
11.174A0.490A0.476A0.198A19.49368.155%0<6.00.828
12.261V5.098V3.359V5.065V28.601115.11V
22.418A0.980A0.983A0.396A39.92779.120%0<6.00.921
12.256V5.096V3.355V5.052V50.464115.11V
33.592A1.472A1.459A0.595A59.39183.446%0<6.00.955
12.250V5.095V3.352V5.039V71.173115.12V
44.838A1.963A1.968A0.796A79.83285.849%0<6.00.971
12.245V5.094V3.349V5.026V92.991115.12V

There is no need for the fan to activate in such low loads, even at >35 degrees Celsius ambient temperatures. Moreover, the efficiency levels are pretty high. 

2% or 10W Load Test

Intel plans on raising the ante at efficiency levels under ultra-light loads. So from July 2020, the ATX spec will require 70% and higher efficiency with 115V input. The applied load is only 10W for PSUs with 500W and lower capacities, while for stronger units we dial 2% of their max-rated-capacity.

Test #12V5V3.3V5VSBDC/AC (Watts)EfficiencyFan Speed (RPM)PSU Noise (dB[A])PF/AC Volts
11.044A0.263A0.264A0.051A15.28963.901%0<6.00.792
12.268V5.078V3.359V5.075V23.926115.11V

With a 2% load of the PSU's max-rated-output, it is pretty high, but it doesn't exceed 70%.

Efficiency

Next, we plotted a chart showing the V650’s efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110% of its maximum-rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency, the less energy goes wasted, leading to a reduced carbon footprint and lower electricity bills.

Results 15-18: Efficiency

The efficiency levels are high in all load regions.

5VSB Efficiency

Test #5VSBDC/AC (Watts)EfficiencyPF/AC Volts
10.100A0.50871.148%0.097
5.076V0.714115.08V
20.250A1.26677.479%0.185
5.066V1.634115.08V
30.550A2.77779.662%0.269
5.049V3.486115.08V
41.000A5.02379.680%0.317
5.023V6.304115.08V
51.500A7.49079.647%0.342
4.994V9.404115.08V
62.999A14.69778.699%0.378
4.900V18.675115.08V
Results 19-20: 5VSB Efficiency

The 5VSB rail is highly efficient. 

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

Mode12V5V3.3V5VSBWattsPF/AC Volts
 12.291V5.074V3.361V5.080V7.1190.456
Idle115.1V
     0.0790.011
Standby    115.1V
Results 21-22: Vampire Power

With 115V input, the vampire power is low, but this is not the case with 230V. 

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 37 to 47 degrees Celsius (98.6 to 116.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Tha fan speed profile is not aggressive, even under high operating temperatures. 

The following results were obtained at 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit) ambient temperature.       

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The passive operation, once selected, lasts for up to 190W loads, either at +12V alone or on all significant rails, combined. Afterward, with loads up to 450W, the PSU remains quiet since the fan's noise is below 25 dB(A). In the worst-case scenario, higher than 610W loads, the output noise is within the 35-40 dB(A) range. 

