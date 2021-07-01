Corsair RM850x (2021) Power Supply Review

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percentages). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads. Tight load regulation also, among other factors, improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions and, at the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 1-8: Load Regulation Image 2 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Load regulation is tight on all rails. It would be even tighter at 12V, if it wasn't for a voltage increase on this rail, at light loads.

Hold-Up Time

Put simply; hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 9-12: Hold-Up Time Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The hold-up time is pretty long and the power ok signal is accurate.

Inrush Current

Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 13-14: Inrush Current Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Inrush Currents are low, with both voltage inputs.

Leakage Current

In layman's terms, leakage current is the unwanted transfer of energy from one circuit to another. In power supplies, it is the current flowing from the primary side to the ground or the chassis, which in the majority of cases is connected to the ground. For measuring leakage current, we use a GW Instek GPT-9904 electrical safety tester instrument.

The leakage current test is conducted at 110% of the DUT's rated voltage input (so for a 230-240V device, we should conduct the test with 253-264V input). The maximum acceptable limit of a leakage current is 3.5 mA and it is defined by the IEC-60950-1 regulation, ensuring that the current is low and will not harm any person coming in contact with the power supply's chassis.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Although the EMI filter has all required components, including four Y caps, still leakage current is low.

10-110% Load Tests

These tests reveal the PSU's load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under increased operating temperatures.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 5.268A 2.011A 2.008A 1.008A 84.962 87.701% 0 <6.0 44.39°C 0.978 12.028V 4.975V 3.284V 4.960V 96.877 40.56°C 115.13V 2 11.575A 3.016A 3.016A 1.211A 170.033 90.790% 0 <6.0 45.49°C 0.990 12.020V 4.973V 3.283V 4.956V 187.282 41.20°C 115.09V 3 18.261A 3.521A 3.519A 1.414A 255.036 91.619% 0 <6.0 46.63°C 0.994 11.992V 4.971V 3.281V 4.951V 278.366 41.83°C 115.17V 4 24.943A 4.025A 4.026A 1.618A 340.045 91.369% 0 <6.0 47.04°C 0.992 11.981V 4.969V 3.279V 4.946V 372.167 41.97°C 115.11V 5 31.285A 5.035A 5.036A 1.821A 424.987 90.704% 0 <6.0 48.22°C 0.993 11.970V 4.966V 3.277V 4.942V 468.541 42.15°C 115.12V 6 37.615A 6.046A 6.046A 2.000A 509.412 89.941% 504 11.3 42.68°C 0.994 11.956V 4.963V 3.276V 4.937V 566.383 49.54°C 115.10V 7 44.008A 7.059A 7.057A 2.231A 594.881 89.067% 862 26.9 43.12°C 0.995 11.947V 4.960V 3.274V 4.931V 667.905 50.71°C 115.16V 8 50.391A 8.002A 8.070A 2.437A 679.893 88.075% 1249 37.0 44.37°C 0.996 11.943V 4.957V 3.272V 4.925V 771.944 52.89°C 115.12V 9 57.204A 8.582A 8.562A 2.438A 765.180 87.150% 1455 41.5 44.39°C 0.997 11.934V 4.953V 3.270V 4.923V 878.008 53.31°C 115.15V 10 63.782A 9.092A 9.084A 3.058A 849.951 86.139% 1626 44.5 45.02°C 0.997 11.918V 4.949V 3.269V 4.907V 986.725 54.70°C 115.15V 11 70.942A 9.099A 9.095A 3.059A 934.774 84.932% 1862 48.0 46.59°C 0.997 11.912V 4.946V 3.266V 4.905V 1100.620 57.16°C 115.12V CL1 0.116A 18.002A 17.999A 0.000A 149.596 82.843% 680 19.5 42.28°C 0.990 12.027V 4.960V 3.273V 4.999V 180.577 48.68°C 115.16V CL2 70.844A 1.000A 0.999A 1.000A 858.252 86.595% 1623 44.4 44.96°C 0.997 11.929V 4.953V 3.267V 4.938V 991.115 54.58°C 115.12V

The passive operation lasts long, up to 50% load, even at increased operating temperatures. The unit's efficiency drops notably though at high load with higher than 45 degrees Celsius ambient. The fan spins at its full speed only during the overload test, where we push the PSU beyond its limits.

20-80W Load Tests

In the following tests, we measure the PSU's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10% of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.241A 0.500A 0.501A 0.200A 19.998 80.008% 0 <6.0 0.870 11.965V 4.997V 3.298V 4.995V 24.995 115.12V 2 2.481A 1.005A 1.002A 0.403A 39.990 84.558% 0 <6.0 0.944 11.968V 4.976V 3.286V 4.971V 47.293 115.12V 3 3.722A 1.508A 1.507A 0.604A 60.018 86.701% 0 <6.0 0.972 11.974V 4.974V 3.284V 4.967V 69.224 115.09V 4 4.936A 2.010A 2.009A 0.806A 79.965 87.041% 0 <6.0 0.977 12.028V 4.974V 3.284V 4.963V 91.870 115.14V

The efficiency readings in this load range are impressive.

2% or 10W Load Test

Intel plans on raising the ante at efficiency levels under ultra-light loads. So from July 2020, the ATX spec will require 70% and higher efficiency with 115V input. The applied load is only 10W for PSUs with 500W and lower capacities, while for stronger units we dial 2% of their max-rated-capacity.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.184A 0.303A 0.303A 0.050A 16.933 77.749% 0 <6.0 0.843 11.965V 5.002V 3.301V 5.002V 21.779 115.16V

The PSU achieves high efficiency with 2% load, exceeding by far Intel's 70% limit.

Efficiency & Power Factor

Next, we plotted a chart showing the PSU's efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110% of its maximum rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency, the less energy goes wasted, leading to a reduced carbon footprint and lower electricity bills. The same goes for Power Factor.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 15-18: Efficiency Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

With normal loads the efficiency levels are satisfactory. This platform's strong point is with light and super-light loads, though.

5VSB Efficiency

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.100A 0.507 76.471% 0.067 5.072V 0.663 115.17V 2 0.250A 1.268 78.417% 0.149 5.069V 1.617 115.17V 3 0.550A 2.786 79.058% 0.260 5.067V 3.524 115.16V 4 1.000A 5.055 77.961% 0.346 5.054V 6.484 115.16V 5 1.501A 7.569 77.838% 0.395 5.044V 9.724 115.16V 6 3.001A 15.050 76.801% 0.461 5.015V 19.596 115.15V

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 19-20: 5VSB Efficiency Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

We would like to see higher efficiency at 5VSB.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 11.955V 5.002V 3.302V 5.003V 2.831 0.249 115.2V Standby 0.033 0.086 115.2V

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 21-22: Vampire Power Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The platform's energy needs at standby are minimal.

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 37 to 47 degrees Celsius (98.6 to 116.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The fan speed profile is not so aggressive, under high operating temperatures.

The following results were obtained at 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit) ambient temperature.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Under normal operating temperatures, the PSU enters the 30-35 dBA region once the load exceeds 600W, and with 50W more, its noise exceeds 35 dBA but doesn't go above 40 dBA.

