Corsair RM850x (2021) Power Supply Review

Protection Features
OCP (Cold @ 25°C)
12V: 87.2A (123.16%), 11.879V
OCP (Hot @ 43°C)
12V: 87.4A (123.45%), 11.9V
OPP (Cold @ 28°C)
1049.07W (123.42%)
OPP (Hot @ 45°C)
1053.31W (123.92%)
OTP
✓ (140°C @ 12V Heat Sink)
SCP
12V to Earth: ✓
PWR_OK
Proper operation
NLO
✓
SIP
Surge: MOV
Over power protection is adequately set, and the same goes for the OCP at 12V. On the contrary, OCP is highly set on the minor rails for no reason. Lastly, all other protection features are present and work well.
DC Power Sequencing
According to Intel’s most recent Power Supply Design Guide (revision 1.4), the +12V and 5V outputs must be equal to or greater than the 3.3V rail at all times. Unfortunately, Intel doesn't mention why it is so important to always keep the 3.3V rail's voltage lower than the levels of the other two outputs.
DC Power Sequencing Scope Shots
The 3.3V rail is always lower than the other two, so there is no problem according to the ATX spec's requirements.
Cross Load Tests
To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V, and 3.3V rails. The deviations in each of the charts below are calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V, and 3.3V) as point zero. The ambient temperature during testing was between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).
Load Regulation Charts
Load Regulation Graphs
Efficiency Graph
Ripple Graphs
The lower the power supply's ripple, the more stable the system will be and less stress will also be applied to its components.
Ripple Suppression Graphs
Infrared Images
We apply a half-load for 10 minutes with the PSU's top cover and cooling fan removed before taking photos with a modified FLIR E4 camera able to deliver an IR resolution of 320x240 (76,800 pixels).
IR Images
The heat sinks on the board that hosts the 12V FETs are the hottest part, with the main transformer following. Still, the operating temperatures are kept low.
how the review classifies an almost 30db unit as "quiet" is beyond me.
small question. I noticed the Bulk/hold up caps get higher with wattage. can you explain how this impacts a general PSU?
for example/off topic, I have a 5 year old 550w G2 and it has a 400v 470uf cap. Just purchased a 550w g3 and the cap is lower capacity @ 400v 390uf.
Does this mean anything or am I overthinking it? is the 550w g2 better than "base" spec? I understand leakage can occur over time, I'm just not sure if its a downgrade or upgrade in specific areas.
thank you.