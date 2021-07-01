Corsair RM850x (2021) Power Supply Review

TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

Protection Features

Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features.

OCP (Cold @ 25°C) 12V: 87.2A (123.16%), 11.879V

5V: 31.5A (157.5%), 4.946V

3.3V: 31.8A (159%), 3.276V

5VSB: 5.1A (170%), 4.977V OCP (Hot @ 43°C) 12V: 87.4A (123.45%), 11.9V

5V: 31.5A (157.5%), 4.948V

3.3V: 31.7A (158.5%), 3.269V

5VSB: 5.1A (170%), 4.981V OPP (Cold @ 28°C) 1049.07W (123.42%) OPP (Hot @ 45°C) 1053.31W (123.92%) OTP ✓ (140°C @ 12V Heat Sink) SCP 12V to Earth: ✓

5V to Earth: ✓

3.3V to Earth: ✓

5VSB to Earth: ✓

-12V to Earth: ✓

PWR_OK Proper operation NLO ✓ SIP Surge: MOV

Inrush: NTC Thermistor & Bypass relay

Over power protection is adequately set, and the same goes for the OCP at 12V. On the contrary, OCP is highly set on the minor rails for no reason. Lastly, all other protection features are present and work well.

DC Power Sequencing

According to Intel’s most recent Power Supply Design Guide (revision 1.4), the +12V and 5V outputs must be equal to or greater than the 3.3V rail at all times. Unfortunately, Intel doesn't mention why it is so important to always keep the 3.3V rail's voltage lower than the levels of the other two outputs.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) DC Power Sequencing Scope Shots Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The 3.3V rail is always lower than the other two, so there is no problem according to the ATX spec's requirements.

Cross Load Tests

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V, and 3.3V rails. The deviations in each of the charts below are calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V, and 3.3V) as point zero. The ambient temperature during testing was between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

Load Regulation Charts

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Load Regulation Graphs Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Efficiency Graph

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Ripple Graphs

The lower the power supply's ripple, the more stable the system will be and less stress will also be applied to its components.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Ripple Suppression Graphs Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Infrared Images

We apply a half-load for 10 minutes with the PSU's top cover and cooling fan removed before taking photos with a modified FLIR E4 camera able to deliver an IR resolution of 320x240 (76,800 pixels).

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) IR Images Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The heat sinks on the board that hosts the 12V FETs are the hottest part, with the main transformer following. Still, the operating temperatures are kept low.

