Corsair RM850x (2021) Power Supply Review

It is tough to upgrade something that's already quite good. But Corsair managed to do so with the RM850x power supply, improving the efficiency at light loads, adding one more EPS connector, and using a top-notch magnetic levitation fan. This is a product worthy of our list of the best power supplies. Its competitors include the XPG Core Reactor 850W and the similar capacity Cooler Master V850 Gold V2 model. The more affordable Corsair RM850, which is close in performance to the RM850x, is another fine option in this category.

Corsair's RMx line is among the most popular in today's mid-segment PSU market, so updating was a daunting task.

The use of a magnetic levitation fan is a great asset. The rifle bearing used in the previous generation RMx line was good, but there is no comparison with the ML fan that the new units utilize; Rifle and fluid dynamic bearings cannot cope with high operating temperatures. The only problem is the more aggressive fan profile, but updates from Corsair mean the new RM850x batches have lower average noise output than the initial production units.

Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Product Photos Image 2 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 9 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 10 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 11 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 12 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The RM850x (2021) is the strongest member of the line, with enough power to handle a strong gaming system or a video editing workstation. To support the ultra-high-end mainboard, Corsair equipped it with three EPS connectors, something that's hard to find in today's market, even in stronger PSUs. The fully modular cable design is a must in this price range, and the same goes for the ten-year warranty, from the moment all competing offerings are supported by equally long warranty periods. Lastly, the PSU's dimensions are normal with 160mm length, so there won't be any compatibility issues with ATX cases.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Product Photos Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Specifications

Manufacturer (OEM) CWT Max. DC Output 850W Efficiency 80 PLUS Gold, Cybenetics Gold (87-89%) Noise Cybenetics A- (25-30 dB[A]) Modular ✓ (Fully) Intel C6/C7 Power State Support ✓ Operating Temperature (Continuous Full Load) 0 - 50°C Over Voltage Protection ✓ Under Voltage Protection ✓ Over Power Protection ✓ Over Current (+12V) Protection ✓ Over Temperature Protection ✓ Short Circuit Protection ✓ Surge Protection ✓ Inrush Current Protection ✓ Fan Failure Protection ✗ No Load Operation ✓ Cooling 140mm Magnetic Levitation Fan (NR140ML) Semi-Passive Operation ✓ Dimensions (W x H x D) 150 x 85 x 160mm Weight 1.71 kg (3.77 lb) Form Factor ATX12V v2.53, EPS 2.92 Warranty 10 Years

Power Specifications

Rail 3.3V 5V 12V 5VSB -12V Max. Power Amps 20 20 70.8 3 0.3 Watts 150 849.6 15 3.6 Total Max. Power (W) 850

Cables & Connectors

Description Cable Count Connector Count (Total) Gauge In Cable Capacitors ATX connector 20+4 pin (610mm) 1 1 16-20AWG Yes 4+4 pin EPS12V (650mm) 3 3 18AWG Yes 6+2 pin PCIe (600mm+150mm) 2 4 16-18AWG Yes SATA (500mm+110mm+110mm+110mm) 2 8 18AWG No SATA (520mm+110mm+110mm) 2 6 18AWG No 4-pin Molex (450mm+100mm+100mm+100mm) 1 4 18AWG No AC Power Cord (1400mm) - C13 coupler 1 1 18AWG -

The cables are long enough, and it is impressive to see three EPS and four PCIe available. There is no need for more PCIe, given that the majority of users have a single graphics card installed. The only letdown is the small distance between the peripheral connectors.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Cable Photos Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Component Analysis

We strongly encourage you to have a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss.

General Data - Manufacturer (OEM) CWT PCB Type Double Sided Primary Side - Transient Filter 4x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV Inrush Protection NTC Thermistor SCK-037 (3 Ohm) & Relay Bridge Rectifier(s) 2x GBU1506 (600V, 15A @ 100°C) APFC MOSFETs 2x Vishay SiHF30N60E (650V, 18A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 0.125Ohm) APFC Boost Diode 1x On Semiconductor FFSP0865A (650V, 8A @ 155°C) Bulk Cap(s) 2x Nippon Chemi-Con (400V, 470uF each or 940uF combined, 2,000h @ 105°C, KMW) Main Switchers 2x On Semiconductor FCPF190N60E (600V, 13.1A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 0.19Ohm) APFC Controller Champion CM6500UNX & Champion CM03X Resonant Controller Champion CU6901VAC Topology Primary side: APFC, Half-Bridge & LLC converter

Secondary side: Synchronous Rectification & DC-DC converters Secondary Side - +12V MOSFETs 6x On Semiconductor NTMFS5C430N (40V, 131A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 1.7mOhm) 5V & 3.3V DC-DC Converters: 2x UBIQ QM3054M6 (30V, 61A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 4.8mOhm) & 2x UBIQ QN3107M6N (30V, 70A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 2.6mOhm)

PWM Controllers: UPI Semi uP3861P Filtering Capacitors Electrolytic: 7x Nippon Chemi-Con (1-5,000h @ 105°C, KZE), 7x Nippon Chemi-Con (4-10,000h @ 105°C, KY), 1x Rubycon (4-10,000h @ @ 105°C, YXJ)

Polymer: 37x FPCAP Change Over Switch 1x Sync Power SPN3006 MOSFET (30V, 57A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 5.5mOhm) Supervisor IC Weltrend WT7502R (OVP, UVP, SCP, PG) Fan Controller Microchip PIC16F1503 Fan Model Corsair NR140ML (140mm, 12V, 0.27A, Magnetic Levitation Bearing Fan) 5VSB Circuit - Rectifiers 1x PS1045L SBR (45V, 10A) & IPS ISD04N65A (650V, 2.5A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 2.2 Ohm) Standby PWM Controller On-Bright OB5282

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Overall Photos Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Channel Well Technology (CWT) remains the OEM of the RMx line, and it did a great job under Corsair's strict supervision. The platform has some differences from the older one to provide increased efficiency at light loads and support for alternative sleep modes. The most important change is the new fan, with ML bearings. These fans do not come cheap, so it is a nice surprise that Corsair decided to use them in the new RMx line.

The build quality is good overall. Corsair used Japanese capacitors on both primary and secondary sides, and known manufacturers provide the FETs.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Transient filter Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The transient/EMI filter has all necessary parts and it does a good job, in restricting EMI emissions.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Bridge rectifiers Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The two powerful bridge rectifiers are more than enough to handle the max power that this platform can deliver.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) APFC converter Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The APFC converter uses two Vishay FETs and a single boost diode, by On Semiconductor. These are high-quality parts.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Main FETs and primary transformer Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The main switching FETs, provided by Infineon, are installed into a half-bridge topology. An LLC resonant converter is also used to boost efficiency.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) 12V FETs and VRMs Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Six FETs regulate the 12V rail, and the minor rails are generated through a pair of DC-DC converters.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Filtering caps Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The electrolytic caps are by Chemi-Con and Rubycon. Lots of polymer caps are also used, for ripple filtering.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) 5VSB circuit Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The 5VSB rail uses an SBR on its secondary side, so its efficiency will take a hit.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The supervisor IC, a Weltrend WT7502R, is installed on the same board with the fan controller.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Modular board front Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Lots of polymer fans are installed on the face of the modular board, forming an addition ripple filtering layer.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Soldering quality Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Soldering quality is good.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Cooling fan Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The magnetic levitation fan is among the notable changes in the new RMx units. It isn't as quiet as the rifle bearing fan that the older RMx units use, but it is far more reliable, especially at high operating temperatures.

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: All Power Supply Content