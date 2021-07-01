Corsair RM850x (2021) Power Supply Review

TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

Performance Rating

The new RM850x leads the category, in overall performance.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

The difference in noise output compared to the previous model is notable. This has to do with the fan speed profile and the different fan.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.

The new platform is more efficient than the older one, but still there is room for improvement.

Power Factor Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average power factor reading throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.

The APFC converter achieves top performance with both 115V and 230V input.

