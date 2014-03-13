Gigabyte Aivia Uranium Wireless Gaming Mouse Review

Introducing Gigabyte's Aivia Uranium

A Mouse With A Friend

The Aivia Uranium is one of Gigabyte’s latest entries into the strongly-contested gaming mouse market. It has enough unique features to set it apart from the many similar gaming mice already vying for attention.

Some might love and some might hate Gigabyte’s concept, but it'll at least evoke a strong reaction one way or the other. That's definitely preferable to the average response that most lookalike peripherals elicit when they're first introduced.

Gigabyte’s package consists of a wireless mouse that employs replaceable, rechargeable batteries. In a pinch, normal alkaline batteries can be used as well. The charging station features a display that conveys important information, while bundled Ghost software enables a solution akin to Roccat's Grid to make the Aivia Uranium more flexible through profiles.

So, there's the mouse, the charging station, rechargeable batteries, and replacement feet found in the box. That's a fairly standard package accompanying a gaming mouse.

Let’s have a look at the technical specifications in a handy table before we move on.