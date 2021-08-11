Trending

Gigabyte X570S Aero G Review: A Silent, Updated Vision

X570S Aero G brings silence and fast connectivity for creators at a reasonable price.

Gigabyte X570S Aero G
(Image: © Gigabyte, Shutterstock)

Firmware

The Aero G’s theme carries over to the Vision BIOS, which uses a white background with Gigabyte branding in the upper left. As usual, we capture a majority of the BIOS screens to share with you. Like most vendors, Gigabyte includes an Easy Mode for high-level monitoring and adjustments, along with an Advanced section for serious tweaking.

The BIOS is organized well, with many commonly used functions accessible without drilling down too far to find them. My biggest gripe in Gigabyte’s BIOS has to be the inability to use the page up/down buttons to change values. But overall, the BIOS worked well and was easy to navigate and read.

Software

Gigabyte includes a few applications designed for various functions, including RGB lighting control, audio, system monitoring, and overclocking. Below, we’ve captured several screenshots of the App Center, @BIOS, SIV, RGB Fusion and Easy Tune.

Test System / Comparison Products

As of July 2021, we’ve updated our test system to Windows 10 64-bit OS (20H2) with all threat mitigations applied. We also upgraded our video card and driver to an Asus TUF RTX 3070 using version 461.40. Additionally, our game selection has changed, as noted in the chart below. We use the latest non-beta motherboard BIOS available to the public unless otherwise noted. The hardware used is as follows:

Test System Components

CPUAMD Ryzen R9 5950X
MemoryGSkill Trident Z Neo 2x8GB DDR4 3600 (F4-3600C16Q-32GTZN)
GPUAsus TUF RTX 3070
CoolingCorsair H150i
PSUCorsair AX1200i
SoftwareWindows 10 64-bit 20H2
Graphics DriverNVIDIA Driver 461.40
SoundIntegrated HD audio
NetworkIntegrated Networking (GbE or 2.5 GbE)

Benchmark Settings

Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
PCMark 10Version 2.1.2177 64
Essentials, Productivity, Digital Content Creation, MS Office
3DMarkVersion 2.11.6866 64
Firestrike Extreme and Time Spy Default Presets
Cinebench R20Version RBBENCHMARK271150
Open GL Benchmark - Single and Multi-threaded
Application Tests and Settings
LAME MP3Version SSE2_2019
Mixed 271MB WAV to mp3: Command: -b 160 --nores (160Kb/s)
HandBrake CLIVersion: 1.2.2
Sintel Open Movie Project: 4.19GB 4K mkv to x264 (light AVX) and x265 (heavy AVX)
Corona 1.4Version 1.4
Custom benchmark
7-ZipVersion 19.00
Integrated benchmark
Game Tests and Settings
Far Cry: New DawnUltra Preset - 1920 x 1080
F1 2020Ultra Preset - 1920 x 1080

7 Comments Comment from the forums
  • keith12
    Should the 'For' and 'Against' details in 'Our verdict' be switched around?
    Reply
  • g-unit1111
    That board would look awesome in a Corsair 4000D or an NZXT H510, just saying!
    Reply
  • Sh4veD4ve
    WiFi 6E requires non-detachable antennas, which is probably why it is not implemented on a motherboard.
    Reply
  • Alvar "Miles" Udell
    I've had mine on order at B&H for going on 4 weeks now and it's still backordered.

    The price isn't cheap, BUT compared to other X570S (or X570) motherboards for what you get, including 4 PCIe 4 M.2 slots which no other board does, it's very good value for money.

    Yes it's a dead socket, but GPUs have been and will continue to be the limiting factor for years to come, and the Ryzen 3000 and 5000 series CPUs aren't exactly slow, so it's a good board to get so you don't have to upgrade for a very long time, and that's not something any AMD system could claim...ever.

    And I say this as someone who has only used ASUS since Socket A, and as someone who refused to use Gigabyte before due to their revision practices.
    Reply
  • JOSHSKORN
    keith12 said:
    Should the 'For' and 'Against' details in 'Our verdict' be switched around?
    OK I'm not the only one who thought that...thought I was going crazy...ok maybe I'm going crazy, but I still think it's switched.
    Reply
  • excalibur1814
    I'm not a content creator, which means a WHOLE LOAD of products are not designed for me. :(

    Marketing... always creating ways to make the same thing new.
    Reply
  • Alvar "Miles" Udell
    excalibur1814 said:
    I'm not a content creator, which means a WHOLE LOAD of products are not designed for me. :(

    Marketing... always creating ways to make the same thing new.

    Don't have to be a creator to take advantage of the future-proofing design of 4 PCIe 4.0 NVMe slots (all covered for thermals) , WiFi-6 and 2.5GBE, and PCIe 4.0 x16. It's a good tradeoff for maybe a little less overclocking potential (though this review shows it's still plenty capable) and bling. Heck, since it ISN'T an enthusiast motherboard you get a lower price and no pretentiousness.
    Reply