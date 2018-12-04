Intel Core i5-9600K Review: A Mid-Range Gamer's CPU

The Core i5 Doldrums
It used to be that Core i5 processors represented the best choice for mainstream users looking for value-oriented pricing, high performance, and modest power consumption. But now, fast Ryzen 5 CPUs often prove superior. Intel did increase the core count of its Coffee Lake-based Core i5s by 50 percent to grapple with AMD's first-gen Ryzen 5 chips. However, the latest round of Ryzen 5 models is even faster, particularly in threaded workloads.
Intel's ninth-gen Core i7 and Core i9 processors come with more cores, too. Unfortunately, the Core i5-9600K we're reviewing today does not. It includes the same six cores as its predecessor, along with a price tag that lands between Ryzen 5 2600X and Ryzen 7 2700. Worse, both competing CPUs are bundled with coolers, while Intel makes you buy your own.
The story isn't all bad for Intel. It did switch to a solder-based thermal interface material between its die and heat spreader, enabling higher multi-core Turbo Boost frequencies. But those incremental improvements are hardly earth-shattering.
Choosing between a Core i5-9600K and Ryzen presents the same conundrum we've faced in the past: it depends on the type of software you run most frequently. If you're a gamer who doesn't really venture beyond 1920x1080, Intel's Core i5-9600K is the chip for you. But if a majority of your workloads are threaded in nature, including content creation and productivity, a powerful Ryzen gets you more performance at a competitive price.
Intel Core i5-9600K
The ~$263 Core i5-9600K lands between the $299 Ryzen 7 2700 and $225 Ryzen 5 2600X. Inexplicably, Intel raised the -9600K's price by $5 compared to its previous-gen Core i5-8600K.
|Core i9-9900K
|Core i7-9700K
|Core i5-9600K
|Architecture
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Socket
|1151
|1151
|1151
|Cores / Threads
|8 / 16
|8 / 8
|6 / 6
|Base Frequency (GHz)
|3.6
|3.6
|3.7
|Boost Frequency ( Active Cores - GHz)
|1-2 Cores - 5.04 Cores - 4.8 8 Cores - 4.7
|1 Core - 4.92 Core 4.8 4 Core 4.78 Core 4.6
|1 Core - 4.62 Core - 4.54 Core 4.46 Core 4.3
|L3 Cache
|16MB
|12MB
|9MB
|Process
|14nm++
|14nm++
|14nm++
|TDP
|95W
|95W
|95W
|Memory Speed
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Controller
|Dual-Channel
|Dual-Channel
|Dual-Channel
|PCIe Lanes
|x16
|x16
|x16
|Integrated UHD Graphics GT2 (Base/Boost MHz)
|350 / 1200
|350 / 1200
|350 / 1150
|Recommended Customer Pricing
|$488 - $499
|$374 - $385
|$262 - $263
Intel manufactures the -9600K on its 14nm++ process. In addition to six execution cores (without Hyper-Threading technology), the chip includes an integrated UHD 630 graphics engine, sports unlocked ratio multipliers for easy overclocking, and supports two channels of DDR4-2666 memory. Like the Core i5-8600K that preceded it, the -9600K comes equipped with 9MB of L3 cache and a 95W thermal design power rating.
|Active Cores
|Base
|1 Core
|2 Cores
|3 Cores
|4 Cores
|5 Cores
|6 Cores
|Core i5-9600K (GHz)
|3.7
|4.6
|4.5
|4.4
|4.4
|4.3
|4.3
|Core i5-8600K (GHz)
|3.6
|4.3
|4.2
|4.2
|4.2
|4.1
|4.1
Intel does dial up the -9600K's Turbo Boost frequencies quite a bit, though. Solder-based thermal interface material improves heat transfer, facilitating higher frequencies whether you're using one core or all six. A base clock rate of 3.7 GHz already represents a 100 MHz improvement over the Core i5-8600K frequency floor, and you get as much as a 300 MHz speed-up when multiple cores are utilized.
We didn't see the need for extreme cooling with Intel's Core i5-9600K, even during our overclocking efforts. The processor held a steady 80°C under five hours of Prime95 optimized for AVX instructions, and ~64°C during a series of non-AVX tasks. Granted, we did use a beefy Corsair H115i cranking away at full speed. But you shouldn't have any trouble cooling the processor at stock settings. Overclocking is fine with a capable closed-loop liquid cooler.
|Model
|Cores / Threads
|Base Frequency
|Boost Frequency
|Memory Support
|PCIe Lanes
|Cache
|TDP
|Price
|Core i9-9900K
|8 / 16
|3.6 GHz
|5 GHz (1 / 2 Core)4.8 GHz (4 Core)4.7 GHz (6 / 8 Core)
|DDR4-2666
|16
|16MB
|95W
|$488
|Ryzen 7 2700X
|8 / 16
|3.7 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|DDR4-2966
|16 + 4 (NVMe)
|16MB
|105W
|$329
|Core i7-9700K
|8 / 8
|3.6 GHz
|4.9 GHz (1 Core)4.8 GHz (2 Core)4.7 GHz (4 Core)4.6 GHz (6 / 8 Core)
|DDR4-2666
|16
|12MB
|95W
|$374
|Core i7-8086K
|6 / 12
|4.0 GHz
|5.0 GHz
|DDR4-2666
|16
|12MB
|95W
|$425
|Core i7-8700K
|6 / 12
|3.7 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|DDR4-2666
|16
|12MB
|95W
|$330
|Ryzen 7 2700
|8 / 16
|3.2 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|DDR4-2966
|16 + 4 (NVMe)
|16MB
|95W
|$299
|Core i5-9600K
|6 / 6
|3.7 GHz
|4.6 GHz (1 Core)4.5 GHz (2 Core)4.4 GHz (4 Core)4.3 GHz (6 Core)
|DDR4-2666
|16
|9MB
|95W
|$262
|Core i5-8600K
|6 / 6
|3.6 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|DDR4-2666
|16
|9MB
|95W
|$279
|Ryzen 5 2600X
|6 / 12
|3.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|DDR4-2966
|16 + 4 (NVMe)
|16MB
|65W
|$225
|Ryzen 5 2600
|6 / 12
|3.4 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|DDR4-2966
|16 + 4 (NVMe)
|16MB
|65W
|$199
The Core i5-9600K drops into existing 300-series motherboards after a BIOS update. Most, if not all of them, should support Core i5-9600K and its power requirements quite easily, though you might want to steer away from the lowest-cost models if you plan on overclocking.
