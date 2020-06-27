InWin 216 Review: $80 E-ATX, but No Fans

System Configuration

We are using the following system for our case test bed:

Many cases come with standoffs pre-installed, and have the ITX/MATX/ATX letters stamped into the tray at the corresponding standoff spots. The InWin 216 has neither of these, meaning you’ll have to double-check which standoffs you need to install prior to installing your motherboard, which adds time and tedium to the build process.

Our PSU fit nicely, as did the 3.5-inch hard drives. Overall, installing the components didn’t provide any major issues as there was plenty of space to work in.

One thing we didn’t like was that the schrew holes at the top weren’t sunken, leading to ugly protrusions where the fan screws end up installed.

Cable Management

Behind the motherboard tray, the InWin 216 provides a roomy 25 mm (just shy of an inch) of space for cable management, which is more than ample. However, that’s where the great cable management qualities end. There are no grommets or covers, leading to too many visible cables on the inside. Again though, the extreme tint on the tempered glass panel hides most of the mess anyway, so this can partially forgiven.

There also included no Velcro straps, but a small handful of zip-ties were included. Due to the sheer amount of cutouts on the PSU shroud, we could see the cable mess lurking underneath.