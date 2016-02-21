Trending

LG's G5 Shows Bold Mobile Move, We Go Hands-On

By LG 

Introduction

LG just announced the G5, its latest Android smartphone, at MWC 2016, and we were able to go hands-on with it and check out its metal design, innovative modular components and dual camera setup. This phone bears the fruits of LG's efforts to changes people’s perceptions of its phones, and it certainly symbolizes LG’s bold intentions to be a leader rather than a follower in the smartphone industry.

LG became a significant player in the Android smartphone space with 2013’s LG G2, but it has always played third fiddle to the two giants of mobile, Samsung and Apple. Last year, though, we started to see signs that it isn’t content to play that role anymore. LG’s Snapdragon 808-powered mainstream flagship, the LG G4, was an example of this new direction. Although it wasn’t particularly adventurous from a design and materials perspective, its camera broke new ground, and it was one of the best smartphone cameras we’ve ever tested. LG’s next high-end device, the LG V10, included some premium materials, namely stainless steel, and it also had full manual controls in its video mode.

Not only is the G5 a culmination of all of LG’s previous endeavors (it still has a removable battery and microSD slot, is made from metal, and has full manual camera controls), it also has a wild, perhaps daring, unique new feature -- it’s modular. Yes, modular. LG has taken a page from Google’s Project Ara and added the ability add modules to the phone to enhance its capabilities. In addition, another shot across its competition’s bow is a collection of companion devices designed to work with the G5, include a virtual reality headset and robotic camera.

We were fortunate enough to get an early look at the G5, its modular components and some of the “LG Friends” companion devices. Read on to see why we think that the G5 is one of the most exciting mobile devices to come out in a long time.

8 Comments Comment from the forums
  • jgskpx0389 21 February 2016 16:31
    I'm just loving this modular battery. I'm currently using Note 5 and I love the fast charging feature but at the same time it feels like the battery drains faster than my previous phone because I have to charge during lunch time and then at night time when i'm at home

    with this new modular battery by LG I can finally go back to having 2 batteries and just swap them out so i don't have to charge battery at all during daytime
    Reply
  • LordConrad 21 February 2016 17:06
    Still has a button on the back. This is the only thing keeping me from buying this phone, as I find rear buttons to be highly annoying.
    Reply
  • l1ghtm4st3r 21 February 2016 20:47
    Still has a button on the back. This is the only thing keeping me from buying this phone, as I find rear buttons to be highly annoying.
    The buttons are on the side. It's only the fingerprint sensor on the back.
    Reply
  • pocketdrummer 21 February 2016 21:19
    Still has a button on the back. This is the only thing keeping me from buying this phone, as I find rear buttons to be highly annoying.

    What's truly annoying is their insistence on ruining the android experience with their own crappy launcher. Why would anyone want to have their home screen cluttered up with every single app they own? Stupid...
    Reply
  • seth89 22 February 2016 03:10
    No rear rocker buttons, WTH LG!
    Anyone who has a LG G3,G4, or V10 gets it.

    It's ugly too, I was really looking forward to the same body the G series has always had but metal not an iPhone knock off.

    <-----this guy is let down.
    Reply
  • Chris Droste 22 February 2016 20:52
    I really would have appreciated a more evolutionary step this time. I think the G5 should have been the G4(leather back and back buttons in all) with the new, slightly smaller screen, the built-in DAC from the V10, the new Snapdragon chip, improved camera software, clean up the UI bloat even more (though i still love QMemo, QuickRemote, and Dual Window) and keep the dark theme, i really don't want to get my face bleached in the dark when i pull down the notification bar. the Dark Theme was clean, good contrast and easy on the eyes. this reminds me of the stupid color removal thing on the top icons after upgrading from Jellybean (STUPID!!!) App drawer; I'm indifferent. it helps when i lose a homescreen icon after a software update but millions of iPhone users may find it's removal another ease of use to draw in former apple devotees. And for the love of god what was wrong with the 3,000mAh battery? I personally loved that curved back!
    Reply
  • mobtus 25 February 2016 04:22
    What's truly annoying is their insistence on ruining the android experience with their own crappy launcher. Why would anyone want to have their home screen cluttered up with every single app they own? Stupid...

    I have a V10, the android version it has is actually pretty close to vanilla android... You might be thinking of Microsoft's launcher
    Reply
