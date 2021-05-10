Monoprice Dark Matter 27-inch 240 Hz Monitor Review: Cheap Fun, Solid Accuracy

Viewing Angles

Monoprice specs the Dark Matter 27 as an AHVA panel and our photos appear to confirm this. At 45° to the sides, the image shifts slightly blue and light falls off by around 20%. The top view is very green with a 40% brightness reduction but strong retention of detail. This is typical of the AHVA panels we’ve tested.

Screen Uniformity

Our Dark Matter 27 sample had very good screen uniformity except for a visible hotspot in the screen’s lower right corner. It could just be seen when viewing a black field pattern in a totally darkened room, but it disappeared when there was a little ambient light. The rest of the screen was visually perfect. No color aberrations were observed.

Pixel Response and Input Lag

These test results show the Dark Matter 27 to be a gaming performance bargain. For less than $300, you’re getting an IPS monitor that’s as fast as the best monitors we’ve tested. When counting frames for the response test, the screen was fully drawn in somewhere between four and five milliseconds. That accounts for its excellent motion resolution. Response was also on par with any premium monitor out there at a total of 23 ms. You can see that this is typical performance for a 240 Hz monitor. So, going with Monoprice will save you money and you won’t sacrifice any speed.