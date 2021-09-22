NZXT H510 Flow Review: Better Airflow, Higher Price

We are using the following system for our case test bed:

CPU Intel Core i9-11900K Motherboard Asus ROG Strix Z590-E Gaming Memory G.Skill Trident Z Royal 3600 MHz, 16GB (2x 8 GB) Graphics Zotac RTX 3080 Ti Amp! Holo CPU Cooling Noctua NH-U12S Chromax.Black Noctua NT-H2 Thermal Paste Storage Corsair Force Series MP510 NVMe SSD, 480GB Power Supply Corsair HX750i

Step 1: Motherboard Installation

(Image credit: Niels Broekhuijsen, Tom's Hardware)

Installing the motherboard into the H510 Flow, with the CPU, CPU cooler, SSD and memory pre-installed was a breeze. The central standoff acts as an anchor, letting you install the board with the system upright, a nice convenience and time-saver.

Step 2: GPU Installation

(Image credit: Niels Broekhuijsen, Tom's Hardware)

The GPU dropped in just as easily. Our Zotac RTX 3080 Ti Amp! Holo is among the biggest GPUs out there, and it fit without complaints.

Step 3: PSU Installation

(Image credit: Niels Broekhuijsen, Tom's Hardware)

Meanwhile, the Corsair HX750i power supply dropped in easily as well, leaving plenty of room between it and the slidable hard drive cage. Normally, small-ish ATX cases like these don’t have a ton of room for longer power supplies, but the H510 Flow has oodles of room, even for larger power supplies.

Step 4: Cable Management

(Image credit: Niels Broekhuijsen, Tom's Hardware)

Finally, it was time to connect up all the cables and tidy them. The cable management bar in the main chamber does a nice job covering up the mess behind it, and there is a cable guide with two Velcro straps to hold most of the cables in place.

However, as much as I want to like the system, I wish it were better. The cable guide doesn’t offer enough space to comfortably fit all the cables, even from this simple build, and pulling the IO cables into it leads to the awkward result above. Ideally, I’d have run the IO cables straight down and used the zip tie anchors – maybe I’m just using the cable guide wrong.

Build Complete

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Niels Broekhuijsen, Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Niels Broekhuijsen, Tom's Hardware)

Regardless, with the system built and done, I can say that the experience was a breeze.

(Image credit: Niels Broekhuijsen, Tom's Hardware)

With the panels slapped on, the system did look nice and tidy. Much like with the PC-O11 Air Mini, I quite like the look of a mesh intake, more than glass, as it just looks more professional. Of course, the blingy RGB in this system doesn’t help with that mantra, but you get the idea.