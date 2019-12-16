To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads. Tight load regulation also, among other factors, improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions and, at the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.

The load regulation is tight on all rails.

Hold-Up Time

Put simply; hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.

The hold-up time exceeds 17ms and the power ok signal is accurate, so we are fully satisfied.

Inrush Current

Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.

The inrush current is low with 115V input, and at normal levels with 230V.

10-110% Load Tests

These tests reveal the PSU's load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under increased operating temperatures.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 5.244A 1.986A 2.006A 0.993A 84.735 87.638% 0 <6.0 43.69°C 0.964 12.044V 5.027V 3.285V 5.038V 96.688 39.25°C 115.10V 2 11.493A 2.985A 3.012A 1.193A 169.242 90.941% 0 <6.0 44.97°C 0.980 12.038V 5.024V 3.284V 5.030V 186.101 40.05°C 115.10V 3 18.151A 3.483A 3.502A 1.394A 254.364 91.712% 0 <6.0 45.80°C 0.984 12.031V 5.022V 3.283V 5.022V 277.351 40.59°C 115.09V 4 24.818A 3.986A 4.019A 1.595A 339.603 91.556% 556 9.3 40.84°C 0.979 12.024V 5.019V 3.281V 5.015V 370.925 46.45°C 115.10V 5 31.153A 4.985A 5.030A 1.798A 424.900 91.107% 556 9.3 41.43°C 0.979 12.018V 5.015V 3.280V 5.008V 466.377 47.39°C 115.10V 6 37.435A 5.986A 6.038A 2.000A 509.432 89.880% 876 21.7 41.87°C 0.981 12.011V 5.013V 3.278V 5.000V 566.791 48.36°C 115.10V 7 43.791A 6.987A 7.047A 2.204A 594.760 89.216% 1233 32.6 42.48°C 0.983 12.004V 5.010V 3.276V 4.992V 666.649 49.69°C 115.10V 8 50.150A 7.991A 8.062A 2.408A 680.101 88.458% 1508 37.4 43.23°C 0.984 11.998V 5.006V 3.274V 4.985V 768.842 51.36°C 115.10V 9 56.922A 8.495A 8.553A 2.409A 765.057 87.784% 1505 37.4 44.13°C 0.986 11.991V 5.004V 3.273V 4.982V 871.522 52.81°C 115.11V 10 63.432A 8.999A 9.076A 3.022A 849.871 86.839% 1504 37.4 45.62°C 0.987 11.984V 5.001V 3.272V 4.964V 978.671 54.93°C 115.10V 11 70.536A 9.000A 9.078A 3.024A 934.656 85.988% 1501 37.4 46.52°C 0.988 11.979V 5.000V 3.272V 4.961V 1086.961 56.61°C 115.11V CL1 0.144A 14.002A 13.998A 0.000A 117.838 84.082% 551 9.2 41.86°C 0.974 12.033V 5.016V 3.277V 5.051V 140.147 47.39°C 115.12V CL2 70.842A 1.002A 0.997A 1.000A 862.779 87.415% 1516 37.5 45.28°C 0.987 11.991V 5.013V 3.280V 5.019V 986.989 54.20°C 115.10V

The PSU doesn't have a problem delivering full power (and more) at increased operating temperatures. The registered efficiency levels are satisfactory, but the PF readings should be closer to unity, especially at heavy loads.

20-80W Load Tests

In the following tests, we measure the PSU's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10% of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.187A 0.496A 0.486A 0.198A 19.387 69.492% 0 <6.0 0.791 12.041V 5.029V 3.287V 5.062V 27.898 115.10V 2 2.451A 0.991A 1.002A 0.396A 39.807 81.027% 0 <6.0 0.904 12.048V 5.028V 3.286V 5.056V 49.128 115.10V 3 3.648A 1.490A 1.489A 0.594A 59.330 85.242% 0 <6.0 0.945 12.047V 5.027V 3.286V 5.050V 69.602 115.10V 4 4.910A 1.989A 2.006A 0.793A 79.729 87.335% 0 <6.0 0.959 12.045V 5.027V 3.285V 5.044V 91.291 115.10V

We would like to see higher than 70% efficiency with 20W load.

2% or 10W Load Test

Intel plans on raising the ante at efficiency levels under ultra-light loads. So from July 2020, the ATX spec will require 70% and higher efficiency with 115V input. The applied load is only 10W for PSUs with 500W and lower capacities, while for stronger units we dial 2% of their max-rated-capacity.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.218A 0.250A 0.246A 0.052A 16.994 68.359% 0 <6.0 0.759 12.041V 5.029V 3.287V 5.065V 24.860 115.10V

With 2%, of its max-rated-capacity, the power supply is efficient but it cannot reach the 70% threshold, that the ATX spec will require from July 2020.

Efficiency

Next, we plotted a chart showing the PSU’s efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110% of its maximum rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency, the less energy goes wasted, leading to a reduced carbon footprint and lower electricity bills.

The efficiency levels are satisfactory under both normal and light loads.

5VSB Efficiency

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.100A 0.507 75.111% 0.067 5.067V 0.675 115.12V 2 0.250A 1.266 78.879% 0.150 5.063V 1.605 115.12V 3 0.550A 2.782 79.463% 0.265 5.056V 3.501 115.12V 4 1.000A 5.045 79.237% 0.355 5.045V 6.367 115.12V 5 1.500A 7.551 78.623% 0.407 5.034V 9.604 115.12V 6 3.000A 14.981 76.496% 0.472 4.994V 19.584 115.12V

The 5VSB regulator circuit offers high efficiency.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.058V 5.027V 3.285V 5.068V 5.113 0.308 115.1V Standby 0.046 0.005 115.1V

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 37 to 47 degrees Celsius (98.6 to 116.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

The fan speed profile gets a bit aggressive under high operating temperatures, but this is necessary given that it controls a low-speed fan.

The following results were obtained at 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit) ambient temperature.

The passive operation lasts until the load exceeds 230W. Afterward, the fan spins at very low speeds. It takes more than 610W, to make the cooling fan output higher than 30 dB(A) noise.

