Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 850W Power Supply Review: High Performance And Silent Operation

The Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 850W achieves high performance, and it also sports a fairly quiet operation.

Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 850W
To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units. 

Corsair RM850x

EVGA SuperNOVA 850 G5

Seasonic FOCUS GX-850

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads. Tight load regulation also, among other factors, improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions and, at the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.

Image 1 of 8

Image 2 of 8

Image 3 of 8

Image 4 of 8

Image 5 of 8

Image 6 of 8

Image 7 of 8

Image 8 of 8

The load regulation is tight on all rails. 

Hold-Up Time

Put simply; hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.

Image 1 of 7

Image 2 of 7

Image 3 of 7

Image 4 of 7

Image 5 of 7

Image 6 of 7

Image 7 of 7

The hold-up time exceeds 17ms and the power ok signal is accurate, so we are fully satisfied.

Inrush Current

Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.

Image 1 of 2

Image 2 of 2

The inrush current is low with 115V input, and at normal levels with 230V.

10-110% Load Tests

These tests reveal the PSU's load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under increased operating temperatures.

Test #12V5V3.3V5VSBDC/AC (Watts)EfficiencyFan Speed (RPM)PSU Noise (dB[A])Temps (In/Out)PF/AC Volts
15.244A1.986A2.006A0.993A84.73587.638%0<6.0 43.69°C0.964
12.044V5.027V3.285V5.038V96.688 39.25°C115.10V
211.493A2.985A3.012A1.193A169.24290.941%0<6.0 44.97°C0.980
12.038V5.024V3.284V5.030V186.101 40.05°C115.10V
318.151A3.483A3.502A1.394A254.36491.712%0<6.0 45.80°C0.984
12.031V5.022V3.283V5.022V277.351 40.59°C115.09V
424.818A3.986A4.019A1.595A339.60391.556%5569.3 40.84°C0.979
12.024V5.019V3.281V5.015V370.925 46.45°C115.10V
531.153A4.985A5.030A1.798A424.90091.107%5569.3 41.43°C0.979
12.018V5.015V3.280V5.008V466.377 47.39°C115.10V
637.435A5.986A6.038A2.000A509.43289.880%87621.7 41.87°C0.981
12.011V5.013V3.278V5.000V566.791 48.36°C115.10V
743.791A6.987A7.047A2.204A594.76089.216%123332.6 42.48°C0.983
12.004V5.010V3.276V4.992V666.649 49.69°C115.10V
850.150A7.991A8.062A2.408A680.10188.458%150837.4 43.23°C0.984
11.998V5.006V3.274V4.985V768.842 51.36°C115.10V
956.922A8.495A8.553A2.409A765.05787.784%150537.4 44.13°C0.986
11.991V5.004V3.273V4.982V871.522 52.81°C115.11V
1063.432A8.999A9.076A3.022A849.87186.839%150437.4 45.62°C0.987
11.984V5.001V3.272V4.964V978.671 54.93°C115.10V
1170.536A9.000A9.078A3.024A934.65685.988%150137.4 46.52°C0.988
11.979V5.000V3.272V4.961V1086.961 56.61°C115.11V
CL10.144A14.002A13.998A0.000A117.83884.082%551 9.2 41.86°C0.974
12.033V5.016V3.277V5.051V140.147 47.39°C115.12V
CL270.842A1.002A0.997A1.000A862.77987.415%1516 37.5 45.28°C0.987
11.991V5.013V3.280V5.019V986.989 54.20°C115.10V

The PSU doesn't have a problem delivering full power (and more) at increased operating temperatures. The registered efficiency levels are satisfactory, but the PF readings should be closer to unity, especially at heavy loads.

20-80W Load Tests

In the following tests, we measure the PSU's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10% of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle with power-saving features turned on.

Test #12V5V3.3V5VSBDC/AC (Watts)EfficiencyFan Speed (RPM)PSU Noise (dB[A])PF/AC Volts
11.187A0.496A0.486A0.198A19.38769.492%0<6.00.791
12.041V5.029V3.287V5.062V27.898115.10V
22.451A0.991A1.002A0.396A39.80781.027%0<6.00.904
12.048V5.028V3.286V5.056V49.128115.10V
33.648A1.490A1.489A0.594A59.33085.242%0<6.00.945
12.047V5.027V3.286V5.050V69.602115.10V
44.910A1.989A2.006A0.793A79.72987.335%0<6.00.959
12.045V5.027V3.285V5.044V91.291115.10V

We would like to see higher than 70% efficiency with 20W load.

2% or 10W Load Test

Intel plans on raising the ante at efficiency levels under ultra-light loads. So from July 2020, the ATX spec will require 70% and higher efficiency with 115V input. The applied load is only 10W for PSUs with 500W and lower capacities, while for stronger units we dial 2% of their max-rated-capacity.

Test #12V5V3.3V5VSBDC/AC (Watts)EfficiencyFan Speed (RPM)PSU Noise (dB[A])PF/AC Volts
11.218A0.250A0.246A0.052A16.99468.359%0<6.00.759
12.041V5.029V3.287V5.065V24.860115.10V

With 2%, of its max-rated-capacity, the power supply is efficient but it cannot reach the 70% threshold, that the ATX spec will require from July 2020.

Efficiency

Next, we plotted a chart showing the PSU’s efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110% of its maximum rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency, the less energy goes wasted, leading to a reduced carbon footprint and lower electricity bills.

Image 1 of 5

Image 2 of 5

Image 3 of 5

Image 4 of 5

Image 5 of 5

The efficiency levels are satisfactory under both normal and light loads. 

5VSB Efficiency

Test #5VSBDC/AC (Watts)EfficiencyPF/AC Volts
10.100A0.50775.111%0.067
5.067V0.675115.12V
20.250A1.26678.879%0.150
5.063V1.605115.12V
30.550A2.78279.463%0.265
5.056V3.501115.12V
41.000A5.04579.237%0.355
5.045V6.367115.12V
51.500A7.55178.623%0.407
5.034V9.604115.12V
63.000A14.98176.496%0.472
4.994V19.584115.12V
Image 1 of 2

Results 19-20: 5VSB Efficiency

Image 2 of 2

The 5VSB regulator circuit offers high efficiency. 

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

Mode12V5V3.3V5VSBWattsPF/AC Volts
Idle12.058V5.027V3.285V5.068V5.1130.308
115.1V
Standby0.0460.005
115.1V
Image 1 of 2

Results 21-22: Vampire Power

Image 2 of 2

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 37 to 47 degrees Celsius (98.6 to 116.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The fan speed profile gets a bit aggressive under high operating temperatures, but this is necessary given that it controls a low-speed fan. 

The following results were obtained at 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit) ambient temperature.       

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The passive operation lasts until the load exceeds 230W. Afterward, the fan spins at very low speeds. It takes more than 610W, to make the cooling fan output higher than 30 dB(A) noise. 

