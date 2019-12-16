Protection Features

Protection Features OCP 12V: 82.2A (115.94%), 11.979V

5V: 28.7A (130.45%), 5.007V

3.3V: 28.1A (127.73%), 3.275V

5VSB: 6.1A (203.33%), 4.914V OPP 1096.25W (128.97%) OTP Yes (140°C @ secondary side) SCP 12V: Yes

5V: Yes

3.3V:Yes

5VSB: Yes

-12V: Yes PWR_OK Proper Operation NLO Yes SIP Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC Thermistor & Bypass Relay

The OCP and OPP triggering points are configured correctly, and there is over-temperature protection, which effectively protects the PSU from overheating.

DC Power Sequencing

According to Intel’s most recent Power Supply Design Guide (revision 1.4), the +12V and 5V outputs must be equal to or greater than the 3.3V rail at all times. Unfortunately, Intel doesn't mention why it is so important to always keep the 3.3V rail's voltage lower than the levels of the other two outputs.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) DC Power Sequencing Scope Shots Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The 3.3V rail increases its voltage last, so it always keeps it at a lower level than the other two rails.

Cross Load Tests

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V, and 3.3V rails. The deviations in each of the charts below are calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V, and 3.3V) as point zero. The ambient temperature during testing was between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

Load Regulation Charts

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Load Regulation Charts Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Efficiency Chart

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Ripple Charts

The lower the power supply's ripple, the more stable the system will be and less stress will also be applied to its components.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Ripple Suppression Charts Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Infrared Images

We apply a half-load for 10 minutes with the PSU's top cover and cooling fan removed before taking photos with a modified FLIR E4 camera able to deliver an IR resolution of 320x240 (76,800 pixels).

Image 1 of 10 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) IR Images Image 2 of 10 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 10 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 10 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 10 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 10 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 10 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 10 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 9 of 10 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 10 of 10 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The VRMs get quite hot with 10A of load in each of the minor rails. This is why CWT used many polymer caps in this area because they are highly tolerant to high operating temperatures.

