The Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 850W is an excellent product, but the recent US tariffs highly affected its price tag, and this is the main reason behind its restricted availability, in the US market.

In a category where the Corsair RM850x and the similar capacity Seasonic Focus Plus Gold dominate, Thermaltake offers an alternative option featuring RGB lighting, excellent performance, and quiet operation, which might not be as quiet as the RM850x, but it takes the lead from Seasonic's offering. In terms of performance, the Toughpower GF1 850W is close to the Corsair and Seasonic models mentioned above. Its primary disadvantage is the restricted availability, for the moment at least, since due to the recent tariffs, Thermaltake pulled it out from all major US online stores. Currently, you will only find it in ttpremium store at an eye-watering price.

Thermaltake's Toughpower GF1 ARGB line consists of three members with capacities ranging from 650W to 850W. They are based on a platform that is provided by Channel Well Technology. The fully modular cable design along with the 16.8 million-color RGB fan with the 18 LEDs are two features that most gamers will appreciate. The PSU's RGB lighting can also be synchronized with compatible mainboards from Asus, Gigabyte, MSI, and ASRock.

When it comes to performance, Thermaltake claims that it is high enough to meet the demands of enthusiast users and overclockers, and the same goes for reliability. A ten-year warranty supports all GF1 models, providing an extended peace of mind to their future owners. Finally, the RGB fan comes with a Hydraulic bearing, which, along with the appropriate fan speed profile, can easily lower the overall noise output to below 30 dB(A) levels.

We will take a look at the strongest member of the line, featuring 850W of power. The GF1 850W is strong enough to support a potent gaming system. It also sports a quiet operation since it scores a LAMBDA-A- rating in Cybenetics' scale, which translates to a lower than 30 dB(A) overall noise output.

Specifications

Manufacturer(OEM) CWT Max. DC Output 850W Efficiency 80 PLUS Gold, ETA-A (88-91%) Noise LAMBDA-A- (25-30 dB[A]) Modular Yes (Fully) Intel C6/C7 Power State Support Yes Operating Temperature (Continuous Full Load) 0 - 50°C Over Voltage Protection Yes Under Voltage Protection Yes Over Power Protection Yes Over Current (+12V) Protection Yes Over Temperature Protection Yes Short Circuit Protection Yes Surge Protection Yes Inrush Current Protection Yes Fan Failure Protection No No Load Operation ✓ Cooling 140mm Hydro Dynamic Bearing Fan [TT-1425 (A1425L12S)] Semi-Passive Operation ✓ (selectable) Dimensions(W x H x D) 152 x 87 x 162mm Weight 1.66 kg (3.66 lb) Form Factor ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92 Warranty 10 Years

Power Specifications

Rail 3.3V 5V 12V 5VSB -12V Max. Power Amps 22 22 70.9 3 0.3 Watts 120 850 15 3.6 Total Max. Power (W) 850

Cables & Connectors

Modular Cables Description Cable Count Connector Count (Total) Gauge In Cable Capacitors ATX connector 20+4 pin (600mm) 1 1 18AWG No 4+4 pin EPS12V (650mm) 1 1 16AWG No 8 pin EPS12V (650mm) 1 1 16AWG No 6+2 pin PCIe (700mm+150mm) 3 6 16-18AWG No SATA (500mm+150mm+150mm+150mm) 3 12 18AWG No 4 pin Molex (500mm+150mm+150mm+150mm) 1 4 18AWG No FDD Adapter (100mm) 1 1 22AWG No AC Power Cord (1420mm) - C13 coupler 1 1 18AWG -

There are plenty of connectors to deliver the unit's full power with ease. Besides a pair of EPS connectors, you also get six PCIe ones along with twelve SATA and four 4-pin Molex. The distance between the peripheral connectors is ideal at 150mm, and all cables are long enough to allow the installation in large, full-tower chassis. Finally, there are no in-line caps, which will make the cable management and routing processes much more straightforward.

Component Analysis

We strongly encourage you to have a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss.

General Data Manufacturer (OEM) CWT PCB Type Double Sided Primary Side Transient Filter 4x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV, 1x Discharge IC Inrush Protection NTC Thermistor & Relay Bridge Rectifier(s) 1x GBU1506 (600V, 15A @ 100°C) APFC MOSFETS 2x Toshiba TK31A60W (600V, 30.8A @ 150°C, 0.088Ohm) APFC Boost Diode 1x CREE C3D08060A (600V, 8A @ 152°C) Hold-up Cap(s) 2x Nippon Chemi-Con (400V, 470uF each or 940uF combined, 2,000h @ 105°C, KMW) Main Switchers 2x Toshiba TK25A60X5 (600V, 25A @ 150°C, 0.14Ohm) APFC Controller Champion CM6502UHHX & CM03X Green PFC Controller Resonant Controllers Champion CM6901X Topology Primary side: Half-Bridge &a LLC converter

Secondary side: Synchronous Rectification & DC-DC converters Secondary Side +12V MOSFETS 6x Infineon BSC014N04LS (40V, 100A @ 100°C, 1.4mOhm) 5V & 3.3V DC-DC Converters: 2x UBIQ QM3006D (30V, 57A @ 100°C, 5.5mOhm) & 2x UBIQ QM3016D (30V, 68A @ 100°C, 4mOhm)

PWM Controllers: ANPEC APW7159C Filtering Capacitors Electrolytics: 7x Nippon Chemi-Con (4-10,000 @ 105°C, KY), 2x Nippon Chemi-Con (5-6,000h @ 105°C, KZH), 8x Nichicon (4-10,000h @ 105°C, HE)

Polymers: 29x FPCAP Supervisor IC Sitronix ST9S429-PG14 (OCP, OVP, UVP, SCP, PG) Fan Model Thermaltake TT-1425 (Hong Sheng OEM, A1425L12S, 140mm, 12V, 0.30A, Hydro Dynamic Bearing Fan) 5VSB Circuit Rectifier 1x UTC 3N60 FET (600V, 3A @ 25°C, 3.6Ohm) & PS1045L (45V, 10A) Standby PWM Controller On-Bright OB5269

This is an analog platform, provided by CWT. On the primary side, a half-bridge topology is used along with an LLC resonant converter. On the secondary side, a synchronous rectification scheme is utilized, and two DC-DC converters handle the minor rails. The build quality is high, and the PCB looks empty on the secondary side since there are no proper heat sinks, and all power transfers are done through the PCB and not through wires, which block the airflow and are also the cause of increased energy loads.

The transient filter is complete. The surge protection is handled by an MOV, while the inrush currents are restricted by an NTC thermistor and bypass relay combination.

The single bridge-rectifier is bolted on a small heat sink.

The photos above depict the APFC converter and its controllers, which are installed on the solder side of the main PCB. The pair of bulk caps have enough capacity to exceed 17ms hold-up time.

The resonant controller is installed on a daughter-board.

Right next to the main transformer are the resonant converter's parts, both inductive and capacitive.

All FETs that handle the +12V rail are installed on a vertical board. Two tiny heat sinks are used to cool them off. Those FETs are highly efficient and can withstand high operating temperatures, so there is no need for massive heat sinks. Moreover, the +12V board is installed right next to the main transformer to restrict energy losses. Finally, the +12V rail power both VRMs that generate the minor rails.

The quality of the filtering caps on the secondary side is high.

A large number of polymer caps is installed on the modular board.

The soldering quality is good. This is usually the case with CWT's implementations.

The cooling fan uses a hydraulic bearing and has a mild speed profile.