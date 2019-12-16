Performance Rating

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The overall relative performance is high, but not high enough to pose a threat to the Corsair RM850x and Seasonic SSR-850FX models.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

Click to see more results (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Compared to the SSR-850FX, the Thermaltake unit is notably quieter. The Corsair RM850x leads the race in this section, though, with a massive difference from all the other similar capacity power supplies.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.

Click to see more results (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The overall efficiency is high enough.

