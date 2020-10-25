Thermaltake Toughpower PF1 750W Power Supply Review

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads. Tight load regulation also, among other factors, improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions and, at the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 1-8: Load Regulation Image 2 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Load regulation is tight on all rails, but 5VSB where it doesn't matter so much.

Hold-Up Time

Put simply; hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 9-12: Hold-Up Time Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The hold-up time is longer than 17ms and the power ok signal is accurate, so everything is good here. One small detail is that the delay period should be 1ms, at least.

Inrush Current

Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 13-14: Inrush Current Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The inrush current is at normal levels with both voltage inputs.

Leakage Current

In layman's terms, leakage current is the unwanted transfer of energy from one circuit to another. In power supplies, it is the current flowing from the primary side to the ground or the chassis, which in the majority of cases is connected to the ground. For measuring leakage current, we use a GW Instek GPT-9904 electrical safety tester instrument.

The leakage current test is conducted at 110% of the DUT's rated voltage input (so for a 230-240V device, we should conduct the test with 253-264V input). The maximum acceptable limit of a leakage current is 3.5 mA and it is defined by the IEC-60950-1 regulation, ensuring that the current is low and will not harm any person coming in contact with the power supply's chassis.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Low enough leakage current.

10-110% Load Tests

These tests reveal the PSU's load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under increased operating temperatures.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 4.419A 1.967A 1.973A 0.982A 74.973 88.331% 0 <6.0 44.60°C 0.953 12.078V 5.085V 3.343V 5.093V 84.877 40.00°C 115.13V 2 9.861A 2.951A 2.965A 1.182A 150.052 91.314% 0 <6.0 45.77°C 0.974 12.083V 5.084V 3.339V 5.075V 164.326 40.75°C 115.13V 3 15.639A 3.443A 3.461A 1.384A 225.064 92.257% 0 <6.0 47.37°C 0.985 12.086V 5.083V 3.337V 5.059V 243.952 41.60°C 115.13V 4 21.410A 3.938A 3.962A 1.587A 300.087 92.369% 559 <6.0 41.66°C 0.990 12.091V 5.081V 3.334V 5.041V 324.880 48.43°C 115.13V 5 26.803A 4.925A 4.956A 1.792A 374.750 91.857% 582 <6.0 42.04°C 0.993 12.097V 5.078V 3.330V 5.023V 407.970 49.55°C 115.12V 6 32.206A 5.911A 5.954A 1.999A 449.669 91.477% 835 17.3 42.17°C 0.995 12.105V 5.077V 3.326V 5.004V 491.565 50.95°C 115.12V 7 37.640A 6.898A 6.959A 2.208A 524.990 90.945% 966 22.5 43.49°C 0.995 12.111V 5.076V 3.321V 4.985V 577.260 52.73°C 115.12V 8 43.097A 7.888A 7.958A 2.418A 600.306 90.248% 1059 25.6 43.64°C 0.996 12.109V 5.074V 3.319V 4.966V 665.172 53.49°C 115.12V 9 48.922A 8.384A 8.445A 2.422A 674.838 89.666% 1574 37.6 44.80°C 0.996 12.107V 5.072V 3.317V 4.956V 752.612 55.27°C 115.11V 10 54.716A 8.880A 8.964A 2.530A 749.951 88.962% 1808 41.3 45.91°C 0.997 12.112V 5.070V 3.314V 4.942V 843.003 57.19°C 115.11V 11 60.912A 8.880A 8.968A 2.535A 825.177 88.178% 2168 46.2 46.64°C 0.997 12.115V 5.069V 3.313V 4.933V 935.805 58.31°C 115.10V CL1 0.101A 12.004A 11.999A 0.000A 102.078 85.683% 592 6.5 41.91°C 0.967 12.123V 5.081V 3.322V 5.110V 119.135 49.52°C 115.13V CL2 62.022A 1.000A 1.000A 1.000A 764.762 89.507% 1804 41.1 45.55°C 0.997 12.114V 5.076V 3.333V 5.018V 854.418 57.05°C 115.10V

The PSU can deliver full power at high temperatures for prolonged periods, without any problems. We had to overload the power supply, to force its fan spin at full speed.

20-80W Load Tests

In the following tests, we measure the PSU's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10% of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.231A 0.492A 0.493A 0.195A 19.998 75.116% 0 <6.0 0.716 12.060V 5.085V 3.346V 5.133V 26.623 115.13V 2 2.461A 0.983A 0.985A 0.391A 39.989 83.661% 0 <6.0 0.872 12.065V 5.085V 3.345V 5.123V 47.799 115.13V 3 3.693A 1.475A 1.481A 0.587A 60.020 86.965% 0 <6.0 0.932 12.068V 5.085V 3.344V 5.112V 69.016 115.13V 4 4.918A 1.967A 1.973A 0.784A 79.972 89.160% 0 <6.0 0.963 12.073V 5.085V 3.343V 5.101V 89.695 115.13V

It has high efficiency and silent operation, under light loads, even at high ambient temperatures.

2% or 10W Load Test

Intel plans on raising the ante at efficiency levels under ultra-light loads. So from July 2020, the ATX spec requires 70% and higher efficiency with 115V input. The applied load is only 10W for PSUs with 500W and lower capacities, while for stronger units we dial 2% of their max-rated-capacity.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.088A 0.212A 0.211A 0.044A 15.112 71.384% 0 <6.0 0.658 12.042V 5.084V 3.346V 5.141V 21.170 115.13V

Impressive efficiency with 2% load.

Efficiency & Power Factor

Next, we plotted a chart showing the PSU’s efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110% of its maximum rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency, the less energy goes wasted, leading to a reduced carbon footprint and lower electricity bills. The same goes for Power Factor.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 15-18: Efficiency Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

This is a highly efficient platform, especially with 230V input. As you can see in the charts above, the PSU scores high in every load segment.

The Power Factor readings are high enough with 115V but not as high with 230V. HKC has to tune the APFC converter to make it more efficient.

5VSB Efficiency

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.100A 0.514 75.256% 0.076 5.141V 0.683 115.13V 2 0.250A 1.284 79.505% 0.163 5.135V 1.615 115.13V 3 0.550A 2.819 80.936% 0.274 5.124V 3.483 115.13V 4 1.000A 5.108 81.325% 0.354 5.107V 6.281 115.13V 5 1.500A 7.632 80.925% 0.399 5.087V 9.431 115.13V 6 2.500A 12.622 79.244% 0.444 5.048V 15.928 115.13V

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 19-20: 5VSB Efficiency Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The 5VSB rail is highly efficient, but FSP did a fantastic job in its power supply, leaving the competition far behind in this performance metric, at least.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.020V 5.080V 3.345V 5.144V 5.433 0.315 115.1V Standby 0.056 0.006 115.1V

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 21-22: Vampire Power Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Vampire power consumption is low with both voltage inputs.

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 37 to 47 degrees Celsius (98.6 to 116.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The fan speed profile is relaxed, even under high operating temperatures.

The following results were obtained at 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit) ambient temperature.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Given the relaxed fan speed profile, we expected even lower fan speeds at normal operating temperatures. Not that this is a loud power supply, but it would be nice to see an even lower average noise output, as long as it doesn't compromise the product's reliability.

