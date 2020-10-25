Thermaltake Toughpower PF1 750W Power Supply Review

Thermaltake Toughpower PF1 750W deals Thermaltake Toughpower PF1... Amazon $159.99

Performance Rating

With a bit better ripple suppression on the minor rails, the overall performance would be even higher.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

It has low overall noise output, but is not even close to the levels that the Corsair RM850x and the similar-capacity Seasonic Focus Platinum, achieve.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.

It comes in second place here, showing this platform's potential.

Power Factor Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average power factor reading throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.

The APFC converter needs tuning, to achieve higher performance.

