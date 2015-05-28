TorGuard VPN Service Review

TorGuard Review And Reader Ratings

Torguard presents us with a dilemma. On the one hand, with an average reader rating of 4.57, it had the highest score out of the four VPN services we have evaluated thus far. On the other hand, with 14 votes, it had the lowest reader "turnout" of the four. When juxtaposed with the 170 responses PIA received (with a score of 4.39), that 4.57 hardly looks stable. Even compared with the 4.45 score of IPVanish, which got 29 votes, it looks a little dangerous. So please bear that in mind.

The reader ratings and comments appear verbatim at the bottom of this page.

We're presenting all 14 reader responses at the end of this page. Most readers lauded the connection speeds, server location choices, ease of setup and support. The negative comments were sparse, with too many readers saying "nothing," which makes us just a little suspicious. Most of the true issues readers brought up were one-off complaints.