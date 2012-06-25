Intel's Xeon E5-Series Line-Up Expands; Gets Explained

We got an early look at Intel's latest business-class processors with Intel Xeon E5-2600: Doing Damage With Two Eight-Core CPUs. However, that piece only covered one SKU (the workstation-oriented E5-2687W) in a very crowded line-up of dual-socket-capable chips.

Recently, the company expanded the dual-socket segment to include more entry-level models (the Xeon E5-2400s) and added a number of four-socket-capable processors (the Xeon E5-4600s).

The following list comes from our E5-2600 story and covers all 17 of those models.

Cores/Threads Cache TDP QPI Memory Support Advanced Xeon E5-2690 8/16 20 MB 135 W 8 GT/s DDR3-1600 Xeon E5-2680 8/16 20 MB 130 W 8 GT/s DDR3-1600 Xeon E5-2670 8/16 20 MB 115 W 8 GT/s DDR3-1600 Xeon E5-2665 8/16 20 MB 115 W 8 GT/s DDR3-1600 Xeon E5-2660 8/16 20 MB 95 W 8 GT/s DDR3-1600 Xeon E5-2650 8/16 20 MB 95 W 8 GT/s DDR3-1600 Standard Xeon E5-2640 6/12 15 MB 95 W 7.2 GT/s DDR3-1333 Xeon E5-2630 6/12 15 MB 95 W 7.2 GT/s DDR3-1333 Xeon E5-2620 6/12 15 MB 95 W 7.2 GT/s DDR3-1333 Basic Xeon E5-2609 4/4 10 MB 80 W 6.4 GT/s DDR3-1066 Xeon E5-2603 4/4 10 MB 80 W 6.4 GT/s DDR3-1066 Additional LGA 2011 SKUs Xeon E5-2687W 8/16 20 MB 150 W 8 GT/s DDR3-1600 Xeon E5-2667 6/12 15 MB 130 W 7.2 GT/s DDR3-1333 Xeon E5-2643 4/8 10 MB 130 W 6.4 GT/s DDR3-1066 Xeon E5-2637 2/4 5 MB 80 W Low Power Xeon E5-2650L 8/16 20 MB 70 W 8 GT/s DDR3-1600 Xeon E5-2630L 6/12 15 MB 60 W 7.2 GT/s DDR3-1333

In addition, there are now eight Xeon E5-4600 CPU models and nine Xeon E5-2400-series processors. The more detailed breakdown of those goes as follows: