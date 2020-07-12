XPG Core Reactor 650W Power Supply Review

Trending

XPG Core Reactor 650W
(Image: © XPG)

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units. 

Corsair RM650x

Seasonic FOCUS GX-650

ASUS ROG Strix 650

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads. Tight load regulation also, among other factors, improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions and, at the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.

Results 1-8: Load Regulation

The load regulation at +12V is affected by a notable voltage spike at light loads. Throughout the normal load range, it is pretty tight, though. The minor rails remain within 1%, and the 5VSB rail also registers a low deviation. 

Hold-Up Time

Put simply, hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.

Results 9-12: Hold-Up Time

The hold-up time exceeds 20 ms and the power-ok signal is accurate. 

Inrush Current

Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.

Results 13-14: Inrush Current

The inrush current is low with 115V input and below 100A with 230V, so there are no issues here. 

10-110% Load Tests

These tests reveal the PSU's load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under increased operating temperatures.

Test #12V5V3.3V5VSBDC/AC (Watts)EfficiencyFan Speed (RPM)PSU Noise (dB[A])Temps (In/Out)PF/AC Volts
13.561A1.988A1.991A0.998A64.94986.256%65810.0 40.02°C0.963
12.173V5.032V3.312V5.012V75.298 44.79°C115.13V
28.152A2.983A2.990A1.199A129.46090.137%66110.1 40.31°C0.987
12.090V5.030V3.309V5.007V143.626 45.52°C115.13V
313.133A3.482A3.477A1.400A194.55991.484%66310.2 41.03°C0.989
12.073V5.028V3.306V5.001V212.671 46.72°C115.13V
418.121A3.980A3.996A1.602A259.78291.577%66610.3 41.87°C0.991
12.062V5.026V3.304V4.994V283.676 48.30°C115.13V
522.777A4.980A4.999A1.805A325.06991.154%94819.3 42.13°C0.992
12.054V5.023V3.300V4.988V356.614 49.56°C115.13V
627.379A5.979A6.006A2.008A389.58690.469%117726.4 42.65°C0.991
12.045V5.019V3.296V4.981V430.627 50.67°C115.13V
732.037A6.982A7.017A2.212A454.91789.639%143932.2 43.03°C0.991
12.042V5.015V3.293V4.975V507.498 51.44°C115.12V
836.535A7.984A8.026A2.417A520.24788.908%181638.8 43.64°C0.992
12.093V5.012V3.290V4.968V585.152 52.69°C115.12V
941.608A8.489A8.523A2.417A585.15688.330%195341.1 44.64°C0.993
12.080V5.009V3.286V4.966V662.466 54.80°C115.12V
1046.425A8.994A9.048A3.032A649.98887.592%208842.5 45.38°C0.993
12.068V5.006V3.283V4.948V742.066 56.41°C115.12V
1151.823A8.994A9.054A3.033A714.81486.809%231246.0 46.52°C0.993
12.062V5.005V3.281V4.947V823.434 58.09°C115.12V
CL10.152A13.004A13.001A0.000A109.97484.493%1014 21.6 42.38°C0.984
12.118V5.019V3.297V5.051V130.158 49.46°C115.14V
CL254.186A1.004A1.001A1.000A667.19688.092%2155 43.3 45.66°C0.993
12.067V5.020V3.296V4.994V757.382 56.51°C115.12V

The fan spins at very low RPM during the first four tests, despite the high ambient temperatures. The efficiency levels are high at light and moderate loads, and even with full load, at 45 degrees Celsius ambient temperature, the PSU's efficiency is close to 88%, which is what the 80 Plus Gold requires (at a much lower ambient, however).

20-80W Load Tests

In the following tests, we measure the PSU's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10% of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 Plus standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle with power-saving features turned on.

Test #12V5V3.3V5VSBDC/AC (Watts)EfficiencyFan Speed (RPM)PSU Noise (dB[A])PF/AC Volts
11.205A0.497A0.483A0.199A19.64177.947%6499.60.835
12.064V5.036V3.315V5.031V25.198115.13V
22.466A0.993A0.997A0.398A40.04983.842%6499.60.932
12.064V5.032V3.313V5.024V47.767115.13V
33.627A1.492A1.480A0.598A59.55285.579%6539.80.961
12.170V5.032V3.312V5.020V69.587115.13V
44.902A1.988A1.993A0.798A79.97387.798%6559.90.976
12.111V5.032V3.311V5.016V91.088115.13V

The efficiency levels at light loads are high, while the fan speed is so low that you won't be able to hear and noise from the fan.

2% or 10W Load Test

Intel plans on raising the ante at efficiency levels under ultra-light loads. So from July 2020, the ATX spec will require 70% and higher efficiency with 115V input. The applied load is only 10W for PSUs with 500W and lower capacities, while for stronger units we dial 2% of their max-rated-capacity.

Test #12V5V3.3V5VSBDC/AC (Watts)EfficiencyFan Speed (RPM)PSU Noise (dB[A])PF/AC Volts
10.924A0.224A0.222A0.050A13.24273.209%6068.50.746
12.043V5.030V3.313V5.029V18.088115.14V

The efficiency with a 2% load exceeds 70%, so the PSU meets the corresponding requirement of the ATX v2.52 spec. 

Efficiency

Next, we plotted a chart showing the PSU’s efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110% of its maximum-rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency, the less energy goes wasted, leading to a reduced carbon footprint and lower electricity bills.

Results 15-18: Efficiency

The efficiency levels are high at all load ranges. With 230V input and with higher than 300W loads, the efficiency difference with 115V input is notable.

5VSB Efficiency

Test #5VSBDC/AC (Watts)EfficiencyPF/AC Volts
10.100A0.50677.017%0.065
5.052V0.657115.13V
20.250A1.26379.284%0.145
5.048V1.593115.13V
30.550A2.77380.284%0.255
5.040V3.454115.13V
41.000A5.02979.990%0.341
5.028V6.287115.13V
51.500A7.52279.970%0.389
5.014V9.406115.13V
63.000A14.91778.809%0.452
4.972V18.928115.13V
Results 19-20: 5VSB Efficiency

The 5VSB rail is highly efficient. 

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

Mode12V5V3.3V5VSBWattsPF/AC Volts
Idle12.053V5.029V3.313V5.028V3.4030.257
115.1V
Standby0.0360.004
115.1V
Results 21-22: Vampire Power

The vampire power levels are kept super low. 

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 37 to 47 degrees Celsius (98.6 to 116.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The fan profile is anything but aggressive.

The following results were obtained at 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit) ambient temperature.       

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The fan speed profile is super relaxed, at normal operating temperatures. You will only hear the fan spinning with higher than 500W loads.

