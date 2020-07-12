XPG Core Reactor 650W Power Supply Review

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

ASUS ROG Strix 650 View Site

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads. Tight load regulation also, among other factors, improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions and, at the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 1-8: Load Regulation Image 2 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The load regulation at +12V is affected by a notable voltage spike at light loads. Throughout the normal load range, it is pretty tight, though. The minor rails remain within 1%, and the 5VSB rail also registers a low deviation.

Hold-Up Time

Put simply, hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 9-12: Hold-Up Time Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The hold-up time exceeds 20 ms and the power-ok signal is accurate.

Inrush Current

Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 13-14: Inrush Current Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The inrush current is low with 115V input and below 100A with 230V, so there are no issues here.

10-110% Load Tests

These tests reveal the PSU's load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under increased operating temperatures.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 3.561A 1.988A 1.991A 0.998A 64.949 86.256% 658 10.0 40.02°C 0.963 12.173V 5.032V 3.312V 5.012V 75.298 44.79°C 115.13V 2 8.152A 2.983A 2.990A 1.199A 129.460 90.137% 661 10.1 40.31°C 0.987 12.090V 5.030V 3.309V 5.007V 143.626 45.52°C 115.13V 3 13.133A 3.482A 3.477A 1.400A 194.559 91.484% 663 10.2 41.03°C 0.989 12.073V 5.028V 3.306V 5.001V 212.671 46.72°C 115.13V 4 18.121A 3.980A 3.996A 1.602A 259.782 91.577% 666 10.3 41.87°C 0.991 12.062V 5.026V 3.304V 4.994V 283.676 48.30°C 115.13V 5 22.777A 4.980A 4.999A 1.805A 325.069 91.154% 948 19.3 42.13°C 0.992 12.054V 5.023V 3.300V 4.988V 356.614 49.56°C 115.13V 6 27.379A 5.979A 6.006A 2.008A 389.586 90.469% 1177 26.4 42.65°C 0.991 12.045V 5.019V 3.296V 4.981V 430.627 50.67°C 115.13V 7 32.037A 6.982A 7.017A 2.212A 454.917 89.639% 1439 32.2 43.03°C 0.991 12.042V 5.015V 3.293V 4.975V 507.498 51.44°C 115.12V 8 36.535A 7.984A 8.026A 2.417A 520.247 88.908% 1816 38.8 43.64°C 0.992 12.093V 5.012V 3.290V 4.968V 585.152 52.69°C 115.12V 9 41.608A 8.489A 8.523A 2.417A 585.156 88.330% 1953 41.1 44.64°C 0.993 12.080V 5.009V 3.286V 4.966V 662.466 54.80°C 115.12V 10 46.425A 8.994A 9.048A 3.032A 649.988 87.592% 2088 42.5 45.38°C 0.993 12.068V 5.006V 3.283V 4.948V 742.066 56.41°C 115.12V 11 51.823A 8.994A 9.054A 3.033A 714.814 86.809% 2312 46.0 46.52°C 0.993 12.062V 5.005V 3.281V 4.947V 823.434 58.09°C 115.12V CL1 0.152A 13.004A 13.001A 0.000A 109.974 84.493% 1014 21.6 42.38°C 0.984 12.118V 5.019V 3.297V 5.051V 130.158 49.46°C 115.14V CL2 54.186A 1.004A 1.001A 1.000A 667.196 88.092% 2155 43.3 45.66°C 0.993 12.067V 5.020V 3.296V 4.994V 757.382 56.51°C 115.12V

The fan spins at very low RPM during the first four tests, despite the high ambient temperatures. The efficiency levels are high at light and moderate loads, and even with full load, at 45 degrees Celsius ambient temperature, the PSU's efficiency is close to 88%, which is what the 80 Plus Gold requires (at a much lower ambient, however).

20-80W Load Tests

In the following tests, we measure the PSU's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10% of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 Plus standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.205A 0.497A 0.483A 0.199A 19.641 77.947% 649 9.6 0.835 12.064V 5.036V 3.315V 5.031V 25.198 115.13V 2 2.466A 0.993A 0.997A 0.398A 40.049 83.842% 649 9.6 0.932 12.064V 5.032V 3.313V 5.024V 47.767 115.13V 3 3.627A 1.492A 1.480A 0.598A 59.552 85.579% 653 9.8 0.961 12.170V 5.032V 3.312V 5.020V 69.587 115.13V 4 4.902A 1.988A 1.993A 0.798A 79.973 87.798% 655 9.9 0.976 12.111V 5.032V 3.311V 5.016V 91.088 115.13V

The efficiency levels at light loads are high, while the fan speed is so low that you won't be able to hear and noise from the fan.

2% or 10W Load Test

Intel plans on raising the ante at efficiency levels under ultra-light loads. So from July 2020, the ATX spec will require 70% and higher efficiency with 115V input. The applied load is only 10W for PSUs with 500W and lower capacities, while for stronger units we dial 2% of their max-rated-capacity.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 0.924A 0.224A 0.222A 0.050A 13.242 73.209% 606 8.5 0.746 12.043V 5.030V 3.313V 5.029V 18.088 115.14V

The efficiency with a 2% load exceeds 70%, so the PSU meets the corresponding requirement of the ATX v2.52 spec.

Efficiency

Next, we plotted a chart showing the PSU’s efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110% of its maximum-rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency, the less energy goes wasted, leading to a reduced carbon footprint and lower electricity bills.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 15-18: Efficiency Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The efficiency levels are high at all load ranges. With 230V input and with higher than 300W loads, the efficiency difference with 115V input is notable.

5VSB Efficiency

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.100A 0.506 77.017% 0.065 5.052V 0.657 115.13V 2 0.250A 1.263 79.284% 0.145 5.048V 1.593 115.13V 3 0.550A 2.773 80.284% 0.255 5.040V 3.454 115.13V 4 1.000A 5.029 79.990% 0.341 5.028V 6.287 115.13V 5 1.500A 7.522 79.970% 0.389 5.014V 9.406 115.13V 6 3.000A 14.917 78.809% 0.452 4.972V 18.928 115.13V

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 19-20: 5VSB Efficiency Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The 5VSB rail is highly efficient.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.053V 5.029V 3.313V 5.028V 3.403 0.257 115.1V Standby 0.036 0.004 115.1V

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 21-22: Vampire Power Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The vampire power levels are kept super low.

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 37 to 47 degrees Celsius (98.6 to 116.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The fan profile is anything but aggressive.

The following results were obtained at 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit) ambient temperature.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The fan speed profile is super relaxed, at normal operating temperatures. You will only hear the fan spinning with higher than 500W loads.

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: All Power Supply Content