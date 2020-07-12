XPG Core Reactor 650W Power Supply Review

XPG Core Reactor 650W deals XPG Core Reactor 650W Adorama $129.99 XPG Core Reactor 650W Amazon $140.03

Protection Features

Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features.

Protection Features OCP 12V: 70.6A (130.5%), 12.011V

5V: 32.7A (163.5%), 5.01V

3.3V: 31.9A (159.5%), 3.279V

5VSB: 4.7A (156.67%), 4.92V OPP 860.5W (132.38%) OTP ✓ (123°C @ 12V Heat Sink) SCP 12V: ✓

5V: ✓

3.3V: ✓

5VSB: ✓

-12V: ✓ PWR_OK Proper Operation NLO ✓ SIP Surge: MOV

Inrush: NTC Thermistor & Bypass Relay

The OCP at +12V and the OPP are correctly set. The minor rails have much higher, than required OCP triggering points, though. This doesn't affect their performance at normal temperatures, at least.

DC Power Sequencing

According to Intel’s most recent Power Supply Design Guide (revision 1.4), the +12V and 5V outputs must be equal to or greater than the 3.3V rail at all times. Unfortunately, Intel doesn't mention why it is so important to always keep the 3.3V rail's voltage lower than the levels of the other two outputs.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) DC Power Sequencing Scope Shots Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The DC power sequencing is fine, since the 3.3V rail is lower than the other two, in all cases.

Cross Load Tests

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V, and 3.3V rails. The deviations in each of the charts below are calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V, and 3.3V) as point zero. The ambient temperature during testing was between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

Load Regulation Charts

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Load Regulation Charts Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Efficiency Chart

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Ripple Charts

The lower the power supply's ripple, the more stable the system will be and less stress will be applied to its components.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Ripple Suppression Charts Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Infrared Images

We apply a half-load for 10 minutes with the PSU's top cover and cooling fan removed before taking photos with a modified FLIR E4 camera able to deliver an IR resolution of 320x240 (76,800 pixels).

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) IR Images Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The hottest part is the PCB that hosts the DC-DC converters. Still, its hot spot doesn't go notably above 70 degrees Celsius.

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: All Power Supply Content