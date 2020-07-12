XPG Core Reactor 650W Power Supply Review

XPG Core Reactor 650W deals XPG Core Reactor 650W Adorama $129.99 XPG Core Reactor 650W Amazon $140.03

Performance Rating

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The overall performance is very high, taking the lead from the popular RM650x and Seasonic Focus Plus Gold 650 models. Only the EVGA 650 G3 scores better, but this model has been replaced by the 650 G5, which doesn't perform as well.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range with an ambient temperature between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

It might not be the quietest PSU in this category, but still, its overall noise output is low.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.

Click to see more results (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The overall efficiency is high, only a hair away from the 650 G3.

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: All Power Supply Content