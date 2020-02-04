XPG Core Reactor 850W Power Supply Review

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads. Tight load regulation also, among other factors, improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions and, at the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.

Results 1-8: Load Regulation

The load regulation at +12V is not tight enough, while on the minor rails, it is satisfactory.

Hold-Up Time

Put simply; hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.

Results 9-12: Hold-Up Time

The hold-up time is longer than 20ms and the power-ok signal is accurate.

Inrush Current

Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.

Results 13-14: Inrush Current

The inrush currents are at low enough levels, with both voltage inputs.

10-110% Load Tests

These tests reveal the PSU's load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under increased operating temperatures.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 5.191A 1.980A 1.994A 0.994A 84.957 86.339% 637 9.3 40.25°C 0.978 12.203V 5.052V 3.312V 5.034V 98.399 45.29°C 115.14V 2 11.502A 2.972A 2.990A 1.194A 170.028 90.579% 640 9.4 40.41°C 0.987 12.096V 5.048V 3.309V 5.027V 187.713 46.01°C 115.13V 3 18.117A 3.469A 3.493A 1.395A 255.037 91.675% 643 9.4 41.22°C 0.990 12.087V 5.045V 3.307V 5.021V 278.196 47.00°C 115.13V 4 24.708A 3.966A 3.993A 1.596A 340.048 91.571% 648 9.6 41.73°C 0.988 12.095V 5.043V 3.306V 5.015V 371.349 48.14°C 115.12V 5 30.800A 4.960A 4.995A 1.797A 424.965 91.082% 975 20.5 42.65°C 0.989 12.158V 5.039V 3.304V 5.009V 466.574 49.70°C 115.12V 6 36.990A 5.960A 5.999A 2.000A 509.511 90.168% 1472 32.2 42.79°C 0.991 12.157V 5.036V 3.301V 5.003V 565.070 50.45°C 115.11V 7 43.268A 6.958A 7.006A 2.202A 594.870 89.500% 1797 39.0 42.97°C 0.992 12.151V 5.032V 3.298V 4.996V 664.656 51.03°C 115.11V 8 49.542A 7.959A 8.009A 2.406A 680.206 88.747% 2073 42.6 43.60°C 0.993 12.147V 5.028V 3.296V 4.989V 766.457 52.74°C 115.13V 9 56.215A 8.460A 8.500A 2.407A 765.133 88.069% 2266 44.7 44.77°C 0.994 12.143V 5.025V 3.294V 4.987V 868.787 54.78°C 115.15V 10 62.636A 8.963A 9.023A 3.019A 849.988 87.280% 2290 45.7 44.79°C 0.995 12.138V 5.021V 3.292V 4.970V 973.864 55.67°C 115.13V 11 69.619A 8.967A 9.025A 3.020A 934.754 86.524% 2286 45.6 46.54°C 0.995 12.138V 5.020V 3.291V 4.968V 1080.336 57.86°C 115.14V CL1 0.117A 14.002A 14.000A 0.000A 118.188 84.109% 663 10.2 42.76°C 0.985 12.118V 5.040V 3.300V 5.069V 140.517 49.51°C 115.16V CL2 70.846A 0.999A 1.001A 1.000A 872.992 87.771% 2170 43.6 44.93°C 0.995 12.134V 5.033V 3.301V 5.015V 994.627 55.47°C 115.14V

The +12V rail's voltage goes up and down instead of a linear decrease as the load increases. This has to do mostly with the resonant controller.

The fan profile with higher than typical loads should be looser, even if CWT had to make some changes on the platform and use proper heat sinks on the secondary side.

20-80W Load Tests

In the following tests, we measure the PSU's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10% of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.236A 0.495A 0.497A 0.198A 19.987 75.982% 623 9.0 0.842 12.004V 5.055V 3.314V 5.053V 26.305 115.14V 2 2.470A 0.990A 0.997A 0.396A 39.976 82.044% 628 9.1 0.940 12.013V 5.053V 3.313V 5.047V 48.725 115.14V 3 3.652A 1.485A 1.495A 0.595A 60.007 84.265% 631 9.1 0.961 12.199V 5.053V 3.312V 5.043V 71.212 115.14V 4 4.865A 1.980A 1.993A 0.794A 79.956 86.079% 633 9.2 0.977 12.200V 5.052V 3.312V 5.038V 92.887 115.14V

The efficiency at light loads is excellent!

2% or 10W Load Test

Intel plans on raising the ante at efficiency levels under ultra-light loads. So from July 2020, the ATX spec will require 70% and higher efficiency with 115V input. The applied load is only 10W for PSUs with 500W and lower capacities, while for stronger units we dial 2% of their max-rated-capacity.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.224A 0.249A 0.249A 0.052A 17.015 73.843% 755 12.9 0.804 11.985V 5.050V 3.311V 5.051V 23.042 115.11V

Thanks to the new Champion resonant controller and its burst mode operation, the efficiency at super light loads easily exceeds 70%.

Efficiency

Next, we plotted a chart showing the PSU’s efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110% of its maximum-rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency, the less energy goes wasted, leading to a reduced carbon footprint and lower electricity bills.

Results 15-18: Efficiency

This is a highly efficient power supply, especially under light and super-light loads.

5VSB Efficiency

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.100A 0.505 76.982% 0.066 5.054V 0.656 115.17V 2 0.250A 1.263 79.135% 0.148 5.050V 1.596 115.17V 3 0.550A 2.774 79.850% 0.264 5.042V 3.474 115.17V 4 1.000A 5.032 79.570% 0.358 5.030V 6.324 115.17V 5 1.500A 7.528 79.518% 0.412 5.017V 9.467 115.17V 6 3.000A 14.933 78.167% 0.478 4.977V 19.104 115.17V

Results 19-20: 5VSB Efficiency

The 5VSB rail is also highly efficient.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 11.973V 5.047V 3.308V 5.048V 3.306 0.257 115.1V Standby 0.034 0.003 115.1V

Results 21-22: Vampire Power

The vampire power levels are restricted with both voltage inputs.

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 37 to 47 degrees Celsius (98.6 to 116.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The fan profile should be more relaxed, under higher loads at increased operating temperatures. The overall output noise output of our sample is notably higher compared to the Cybenetics results, and this is an indication that the standard production batches use a different fan speed profile (Cybenetics usually tests pre-production samples).

The following results were obtained at 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit) ambient temperature.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Up to typical loads (around 420W), the fan spins at its lowest speed, where it is inaudible. With about 130W more, though, it exceeds 30 dB(A), and with more than 740W, the noise goes over 40 dB(A).

