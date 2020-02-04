XPG Core Reactor 850W Power Supply Review

Performance Rating

The overall performance is high, but it is not a threat to the popular Corsair RM850x. With a tighter load regulation at +12V and better 3.3V performance in both transient response and ripple suppression, the overall performance score could be improved. However, still, it wouldn't be as high as the Corsair and EVGA models.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

The overall noise output is close to 31 dB(A). The fan speed profile is more aggressive than the required unless CWT's engineers wanted to be extra sure about this unit's reliability, given the extended warranty that XPG provides.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.

The overall efficiency is high, as you can see in the chart above.

