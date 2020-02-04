Trending

XPG Core Reactor 850W Power Supply Review

The XPG Core Reactor with 850W max power offers good performance and build quality, but it's expensive for what you get.

By

(Image: © Tom's Hardware)

Performance Rating

Click to see more results (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The overall performance is high, but it is not a threat to the popular Corsair RM850x. With a tighter load regulation at +12V and better 3.3V performance in both transient response and ripple suppression, the overall performance score could be improved. However, still, it wouldn't be as high as the Corsair and EVGA models. 

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

Click to see more results (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The overall noise output is close to 31 dB(A). The fan speed profile is more aggressive than the required unless CWT's engineers wanted to be extra sure about this unit's reliability, given the extended warranty that XPG provides. 

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.

Click to see more results (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The overall efficiency is high, as you can see in the chart above. 

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: All Power Supply Content

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Olle P 05 February 2020 10:33
    Hardware-wise this seems like a great PSU.
    One good thing that wasn't listed is that the housing actually adhere to the ATX-format! (Most PSUs have the wrong length.)
    Reply
  • Darkbreeze 06 February 2020 06:13
    There are no standards for depth on ATX power supplies. They vary from model to model and it has been that way since forever. Even within the same brand. This is nothing new. There is no ATX format regarding depth for it to adhere TO.


    Aris. Any idea yet whether all three capacities of this power supply are using the same platform and have the same expected or similar performance and characteristics or no idea at this time? Thanks.
    Reply