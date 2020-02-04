XPG Core Reactor 850W Power Supply Review

Protection Features
Protection Features
OCP
12V: 84.4A (119.21%), 12.103V
OPP
1034.93W (121.76%)
OTP
✓ (132°C @ 12V heat sink)
SCP
12V: ✓
PWR_OK
Proper Operation
NLO
✓
SIP
|Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC Thermistor & Bypass Relay
The OCP triggering point at +12V is configured correctly, but this is not the case with the minor rails which have unnecessary high OCP triggering levels.
The OPP is appropriately set, while OTP is set a little lower than the usual for CWT platforms, but this is probably the case because this unit doesn't feature a semi-passive operation, so its internal temps don't go high.
DC Power Sequencing
According to Intel’s most recent Power Supply Design Guide (revision 1.4), the +12V and 5V outputs must be equal to or greater than the 3.3V rail at all times. Unfortunately, Intel doesn't mention why it is so important to always keep the 3.3V rail's voltage lower than the levels of the other two outputs.
DC Power Sequencing Scope Shots
The 3.3V rail is always lower than the other two, so it meets the ATX spec's requirements.
Cross Load Tests
To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V, and 3.3V rails. The deviations in each of the charts below are calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V, and 3.3V) as point zero. The ambient temperature during testing was between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).
Load Regulation Charts
Efficiency Chart
Ripple Charts
The lower the power supply's ripple, the more stable the system will be and less stress will also be applied to its components.
Ripple Suppression Charts
Infrared Images
We apply a half-load for 10 minutes with the PSU's top cover and cooling fan removed before taking photos with a modified FLIR E4 camera able to deliver an IR resolution of 320x240 (76,800 pixels).
IR Images
The temperatures are increased at the +12V board, but not at alarmingly high levels. CWT could loosen up the fan speed profile, without jeopardizing the PSU's reliability through time.
