XPG Pylon 550W Power Supply Review

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads. Tight load regulation also, among other factors, improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions. At the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.

The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent).

Load regulation is tight on all rails. CWT's work is no less impressive in this affordable platform.

Hold-Up Time

Put simply, hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption. The XPG Pylon 550W's hold-up time doesn't reach 17ms, instead hitting more average numbers when compared to similar units. That's probably because the bulk cap can notably increase the price in cheaper PSUs, so OEMs tend to use smaller capacity bulk caps in units like these.

Inrush Current

Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current a PSU has right as you turn it on, the better.

The XPH Pylon 550W's inrush current differs depending on your region's electricity standard. While its inrush current with 115V is low, the inrush current for 230V input is on the high side.

Leakage Current

Leakage current is the unwanted transfer of energy from one circuit to another. In power supplies, it is the current flowing from the primary side to the ground or the chassis, which in the majority of cases is connected to the ground. For measuring leakage current, we use a GW Instek GPT-9904 electrical safety tester instrument.

The leakage current test is conducted at 110% of the DUT's rated voltage input (so for a 230-240V device, we conduct the test with 253-264V input). The maximum acceptable limit of a leakage current is 3.5 mA and it is defined by the IEC-60950-1 regulation, ensuring that the current is low and will not harm any person coming in contact with the power supply's chassis.

Leakage current on the XPG Pylon 550W is higher than competing offerings, but still at low levels.

10-110% Load Tests

These tests reveal the PSU's load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under increased operating temperatures.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 2.727A 1.983A 1.992A 0.988A 54.960 82.331% 864 22.1 35.50°C 0.963 12.231V 5.045V 3.313V 5.063V 66.755 40.13°C 115.12V 2 6.476A 2.976A 2.991A 1.188A 110.031 86.325% 866 22.0 35.86°C 0.981 12.218V 5.043V 3.310V 5.050V 127.462 41.37°C 115.09V 3 10.567A 3.473A 3.491A 1.390A 165.028 87.543% 872 21.8 36.45°C 0.987 12.205V 5.041V 3.308V 5.038V 188.511 42.77°C 115.09V 4 14.666A 3.970A 3.995A 1.592A 220.034 87.763% 877 21.8 36.50°C 0.990 12.193V 5.039V 3.305V 5.027V 250.714 43.53°C 115.09V 5 18.434A 4.966A 4.998A 1.796A 275.029 87.216% 882 22.1 37.23°C 0.992 12.179V 5.036V 3.303V 5.014V 315.344 45.00°C 115.11V 6 22.210A 5.958A 6.000A 2.000A 330.019 86.546% 888 23.1 37.40°C 0.994 12.166V 5.036V 3.301V 5.001V 381.323 45.83°C 115.09V 7 26.004A 6.950A 7.004A 2.207A 385.104 85.506% 1075 27.4 38.48°C 0.994 12.152V 5.035V 3.299V 4.986V 450.385 47.94°C 115.10V 8 29.801A 7.952A 8.009A 2.414A 440.109 84.338% 1399 34.8 38.86°C 0.994 12.137V 5.032V 3.296V 4.972V 521.842 48.82°C 115.13V 9 33.996A 8.453A 8.499A 2.418A 494.608 83.356% 1745 40.7 39.09°C 0.994 12.122V 5.029V 3.294V 4.964V 593.370 49.80°C 115.10V 10 38.198A 8.956A 9.022A 2.523A 549.716 82.250% 2084 45.4 39.86°C 0.994 12.108V 5.026V 3.292V 4.955V 668.347 51.18°C 115.13V 11 42.810A 8.959A 9.026A 2.527A 604.954 81.144% 2340 46.5 40.05°C 0.994 12.094V 5.024V 3.290V 4.948V 745.528 52.68°C 115.11V CL1 0.117A 13.000A 12.997A 0.000A 109.891 80.183% 904 22.8 37.82°C 0.982 12.211V 5.044V 3.300V 5.046V 137.050 45.11°C 115.16V CL2 45.520A 0.999A 1.001A 1.000A 564.530 82.962% 2073 45.1 39.52°C 0.994 12.109V 5.030V 3.299V 5.001V 680.468 51.51°C 115.09V

The PSU doesn't have a problem delivering full load under high operating temperatures. As you can see in the table above, we pushed it hard, but it didn't give us any trouble. Moreover, the PF readings are high even at lower loads.

20-80W Load Tests

In these tests, we measure a PSU's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10% of its maximum capacity (which is the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.213A 0.493A 0.498A 0.197A 19.988 71.203% 855 21.7 0.899 12.239V 5.048V 3.316V 5.086V 28.072 115.12V 2 2.426A 0.991A 0.994A 0.394A 39.978 80.160% 859 21.8 0.949 12.235V 5.046V 3.314V 5.079V 49.873 115.10V 3 3.643A 1.487A 1.493A 0.592A 60.007 83.790% 862 22.0 0.965 12.231V 5.045V 3.313V 5.071V 71.616 115.09V 4 4.855A 1.983A 1.992A 0.790A 79.957 85.292% 864 22.1 0.975 12.226V 5.044V 3.312V 5.064V 93.745 115.11V

The XPG Pylon 550W has acceptably but not astoundingly high efficiency levels under light loads, and its fan's noise is kept suitably low.

2% or 10W Load Test

Intel has raised the ante on efficiency levels under ultra-light loads. Starting in July 2020, the ATX spec began to require 70% and higher efficiency with 115V input. We test this by applying a 10W load for PSUs with 500W and lower capacities, while for stronger units like this one, we dial 2% of their max-rated-capacity.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 0.744A 0.218A 0.217A 0.041A 11.137 62.839% 827 21.0 0.833 12.241V 5.048V 3.318V 5.092V 17.723 115.16V

The XPG Pylon 550W's efficiency is higher than 60% at light loads, but not quite 70%. Still, that's a very high threshold for Bronze certified units.

Efficiency & Power Factor

We also plotted a chart showing the PSU's efficiency at low loads and at loads from 10% to 110% of its maximum rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency, the less energy gets wasted, leading to a reduced carbon footprint and lower electricity bills. The same goes for Power Factor.

The XPG Pylon 500W's efficiency with normal loads is satisfactory enough, but it really shines at light and super-light loads.

5VSB Efficiency

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.100A 0.509 77.473% 0.074 5.092V 0.657 115.16V 2 0.250A 1.273 80.265% 0.163 5.089V 1.586 115.15V 3 0.550A 2.797 81.426% 0.277 5.083V 3.435 115.15V 4 1.000A 5.075 79.396% 0.363 5.074V 6.392 115.15V 5 1.500A 7.596 79.332% 0.414 5.063V 9.575 115.12V 6 2.500A 12.610 77.078% 0.473 5.043V 16.360 115.12V

Continuing the XPG Pylon 550W's trend of general high efficiency, the 5VSB rail is highly efficient.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.243V 5.047V 3.318V 5.095V 4.488 0.422 115.2V Standby 0.037 0.004 115.2V

Vampire power is low with both voltage inputs.

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 37 to 47 degrees Celsius (98.6 to 116.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

The fan speed profile is configured well, given the unit's efficiency levels. Under high operating temperatures, the fan's speed is high, to handle the increased thermal loads effectively. But it also know when to stay quiet.

The following noise results were obtained at 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit) ambient temperature.

The XPG Pylon 550W lacks passive operation, but this is not a problem as the fan spins at low speeds at light and mid loads. The fan's noise enters the 40-45 dBA range once the load at 12V exceeds 425W. Under normal ambient temperatures, the fan profile could be more relaxed, especially at high loads.

