XPG Pylon 550W Power Supply Review

Performance Rating

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The XPG Pylon 550 achieves first place on pure performance when compared to PSUs with similar wattage. There's a lot of factors to consider in a PSU beyond performance, but that's a very impressive stat.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

We'd appreciate if the XPG Pylon 550W's average fan noise were lower than 30 dBA. Still, it's understandable that CWT wanted to stay on the safe side, given the SBRs on the secondary side.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The XPS Pylon 550W's average efficiency stands in the middle when compared to CPUs with similar wattages. With synchronous rectification on the secondary side, it could be notably higher.

Power Factor Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average power factor reading throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The APFC converter performs well here, putting the XPS Pylon 550W towards the top of the charts.

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: All Power Supply Content