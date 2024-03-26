Google releases Chrome for Windows on Arm ahead of Snapdragon X Elite launch

Google is finally releasing an Arm64 version of its Chrome browser for Windows PCs. This will provide a native version of the popular browser for PCs running on Qualcomm Snapdragon processors and comes ahead of the launch of the Snapdragon Elite X later this year.

In a press release, Qualcomm talked up the performance benefits of having a native version of Chrome: "In preliminary tests using Snapdragon X Elite reference devices, the new Chrome is showing a

dramatic performance improvement in the Speedometer 2.0 benchmark", the release reads. However, specific benchmark results or comparisons were not mentioned. Google's blog post says that this version of the browser will "roll out this week."

And you can't have an announcement in 2024 without mentioning AI: Google and Qualcomm point out that Chrome brings its generative AI features to Snapdragon PCs, which compete with those on Edge.



"The new version of Google Chrome will help cement Snapdragon X Elite's role as the premier platform for Windows computing starting in mid 2024," said Cristiano Amon, president and CEO of Qualcomm, in a press release. "As we enter the era of the AI PC, we can’t wait to see Chrome shine by taking advantage of the powerful Snapdragon X Elite system."

The release was a bit of an open secret. Earlier this year, Chrome Canary builds became available for Windows 11 on Arm64 architectures , leading fans to wonder when, not if, it would see a general release.

Snapdragon X Elite has been presented as the Windows world's alternative to Apple's M-series processors: fast, efficient, and cool. But that also means competing with Apple's dedicated developer base, many of which quickly made Arm versions of their apps. Getting Chrome onto Arm for Windows has taken years, but having the world’s most popular web browser run natively is better to have late than never, and should help some people take Windows on Snapdragon more seriously. (Microsoft Edge and Mozilla Firefox have been native for a while.)



You can download Chrome for existing Snapdragon laptops now. Snapdragon X Elite is currently planned for "mid-2024."

