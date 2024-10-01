Office 2024 is now available for purchase at $149 — Office Home & Business 2024 will set you back $249

Consumers can now buy Microsoft’s Office 2024 productivity software suite. Though Redmond seems to prefer that users subscribe to its Microsoft 365 offering, which includes Office apps, it provides this perpetual licensed alternative for a one-off payment, tacitly acknowledging online services aren’t for everyone.

The list of new features in Office 2024 isn’t exactly exciting. It brings perpetual Office 2021 folk up to date with a range of features introduced to the Microsoft 365 subscription offering in the interim.

Since Microsoft committed to its cloud computing strategy, it grudgingly refers to the one-off Office suite as providing “locked-in-time versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, and Outlook for PC and Mac.” However, locking them in time is its business strategy, and MS could send more than just security patches down the tubes if it wishes.

Features that are new or improved in the perpetual Office 2024 release are as follows:

A new default Fluent design theme which “shines on Windows 11” and applies throughout the suite

Faster app performance (unquantified)

Improved accessibility features across documents, slideshows, workbooks, and emails

Slicker mobile image imports

OpenDocument Format (ODF) 1.4 support in Word, Excel, and PowerPoint

Like button for comments in Word and PowerPoint

Excel: Dynamic charts with dynamic arrays, new text and array functions, a new function to pull images from the web, speed and stability improvements – especially when working with multiple workbooks

PowerPoint: Embedding live camera feeds (Cameo), embedding a Microsoft Stream (on SharePoint) video, video presentation recording, closed captions

Outlook: Search improvements across email, calendars and contacts. Support for gestures on Mac. New options for meeting creation

Word: Improved document recovery after unexpected closures or system crashes.

OneNote: new and updated drawing and inking toolbox

Access: Dataverse Connector to benefit from cloud-based data storage

Visio: Expanded toolbox of shapes, stencils, and templates

It may be tempting to call the one-off purchase of Office 2024 for consumers and small businesses the ‘offline’ version of the suite. However, Microsoft says it “requires both a Microsoft account and an internet connection.” We aren’t sure if that is just a necessity for registration and some online resources - it shouldn’t run much deeper than that.

Microsoft is selling Office 2024 in two editions. Office Home 2024 is $149.99 and includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and OneNote for one PC or Mac. Office Home & Business 2024 is $249.99 and adds Outlook, plus the rights to use the apps for commercial purposes, into the package. Businesses and organizations with five or more users should consider other licensing options.

Office 2024 is compatible with Windows 10 and 11 OSes, and Apple computer users can deploy the software as long as they are packing one of the three most recent versions of macOS.

Readers should be aware that there are numerous Office productivity alternatives available as perpetually licensed software, freeware, or online/hybrid services to which you can (optionally) subscribe. Microsoft Office remains a ‘standard,’ but even if you wish to stick with Microsoft, there are often offers on older releases that may fulfill your needs.