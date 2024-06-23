Microsoft Account to local account conversion guide erased from official Windows 11 guide — instructions redacted earlier this week

Microsoft has been pushing hard for its users to sign into Windows with a Microsoft Account. The newest Windows 11 installer removed the easy bypass to the requirement that you make an account or login with your existing account. If you didn't install Windows 11 without a Microsoft Account and now want to stop sending the company your data, you can still switch to a local account after the fact. Microsoft even had instructions on how to do this on its official support website - or at least it used to...

Microsoft's 'Change from a local account to a Microsoft Account' guide shows users how they can change their Windows 11 PC login credentials to use their Microsoft Account. The company also supplied instructions on how to 'Change from a Microsoft account to a local account' on the same page. However, when we checked the page using the Wayback Machine, the instructions on how to do the latter appeared on June 12, 2024, then disappeared on June 17, 2024. The 'Change from a Microsoft account to a local account' instructions yet haven't returned.

Converting your Windows 11 PC's login from a Microsoft Account to a local account is a pretty simple process. All you have to do is go to the Settings app, proceed to Accounts > Your info, and select "Sign in with a local account instead." Follow the instructions on the screen, and you should be good to go.

When Microsoft had these instructions on its support page, it sandwiched them between warnings saying, "Using a Microsoft account in Windows allows for seamless integration of Microsoft services, enhanced security, and sync across devices, unlike a local account," and "when using a local account, it's a good idea to create a password reset disk. If you don't do this and then forget your password, you won't be able to recover it."

It's apparent that Microsoft really wants users to sign up and use their services, much like how Google and Apple make you create an account so you can make full use of your Android or iDevice. While Windows 11 still lets you use the OS with a local account, these developments show that Microsoft wants this option to be inaccessible, at least for the average consumer.