Microsoft's redesign of the Windows 11's Weather app shoves in yet more ads

By
published

How bad it's gotten and what you can do about it.

@ChangeWindows' screen capture of the Windows 11 Weather app's new ads
(Image credit: @ChangeWindows on Twitter)

As Microsoft continues rolling out updates to Windows 11 and its included software that most people didn't ask for, alarm bells have rung with the redesign of the Windows 11 Weather app— an app that now appears to be not only less functional but seems to have been made worse just to place yet more advertisements. This was most thoroughly observed by user @ChangeWindows in their X thread, which is embedded below.

Microsoft has already received much criticism for adding egregious ads to nearly every facet of Windows 11, a paid operating system—the most egregious of them all being Start Menu Ads. The advertisements in an already-paid operating system have received plenty of backlash, and now Microsoft seems to be doing it while explicitly making its stock OS apps less functional.

Besides adding egregious advertisements, @ChangeWindows' original thread details how Microsoft removed many useful widgets and cards in favor of more ad space or just plain confusing replacements. Who needs to see the day's dew point temperature more than the weather forecast? Someone at Microsoft must, because the changes to the Weather app have moved that to the forefront. 

Fortunately, we don't live in a world without recourse for these things. While the staple Windows 11 app for removing built-in ads has yet to be updated for these in particular, most of Windows 11's ads, including the infamous Start Menu ads, can already be disabled with the appropriately-named "Oh F*ck Go Back" utility

Those looking for a better Weather app for Windows may also want to consider FluentWeather or Lively Weather. Both are ad-free, FOSS (Free and Open Source Software) solutions that fit well with the native theming of Windows 10 and 11.

As a silver lining, Windows 10 users who want to stay away from Windows 11 due to justified reasons like this may have some recourse if they don't want to pay Microsoft for the privilege of extended Windows 10 support past 2025. However, as insisted by Microsoft and "the market," the era of Windows 10 PCs seems set to end sooner rather than later, regardless of the consequences to our environment or our eyes.

Christopher Harper
Freelance News Writer
4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • ezst036
    It is so dis-tasteful. At least the (mentioned) OFGB utility can (for now) turn off all of the ads already present in this adware operating system:

    1: File Explorer ads
    2: Lock screen ads
    3: Settings screen ads
    4: General tips ads
    5: "Finish setup" ads
    6: Windows Experience ads
    7: Start Menu ads
    8 Now: - Weather app ads
    Has any enterprising journalist figured out who Microsoft sells user data to?

    Among the users "someone" is clicking the ads. Microsoft forces Windows Accounts - so they know who the users are who are clicking. By definition, adware collects data. Who are the buyers?

    Amazon? Newegg? Who are the buyers that Microsoft sells user data to?
  • TechyIT223
    This is getting sick and invasive. Hope someone can sue MS for shoving up ADs on users.
  • Rabohinf
    I use ShutUp10 and Sophia Script for Windows to control most objectionable behavior from Windows and Microsoft. The only store app I use is MyRadar ad free. Everything else is removed and replaced by third party software, FOSS if possible.

    WinSetView
    Open Shell
    0Patch
    Shell Folder Fix
    WinAero Tweaker
    Ultimate Windows Tweaker
  • vijosef
    Remember: If you can't uninstall an app on a certain operating system, some antivirus software lets you quarantine the executable to prevent it from running.

