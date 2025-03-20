Windows 11 Insider builds offer FAQs based on your PC's specs
Still not as competitive as WinSAT back in the old days.
Microsoft has released a new feature in its latest 26120.3576 and 22635.5090 Insider builds that helps users understand their PC's capabilities (via phantomofearth on X).
From its looks, this feature isn't cutting-edge by any means, as a simple search on the internet will likely land you with many more detailed and fine-tuned answers. In addition, it also tells you if you have the latest Windows release installed on your system, but oddly asks you to verify the information in the Windows Update section.
Back in the Vista days, Microsoft released WinSAT, a tool designed to assess the capabilities of your hardware through a set of tests. It would report back the score on a scale between 1.0 and either 5.9 or 9.9, depending on the Windows version. While this number wasn't definitive, it let people know where their PC stood. WinSAT also benchmarked individual components such as the CPU, memory, graphics, and disk enabling users to identify potential bottlenecks.
The new FAQ feature spans two different Windows Insider versions: build 26120.3576 for Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel for Windows 11 23H2 and build 22635.5090 for Windows Insiders in the Beta and Dev Channels for Windows 11 24H2. Release notes for both releases mention the inclusion of a new "Frequently Asked Questions" list within "Device specifications" under System > About. The FAQs are disabled by default, though can be activated by enabling the "55305888" Feature ID.
New Frequently Asked Questions list in Settings > System > About, hidden in builds 26120.3576 and 22635.5090. Has some questions related to the Windows version and device specs. (vivetool /enable /id:55305888) pic.twitter.com/AkaP8XR3PRMarch 17, 2025
Known FAQs (non-exhaustive) detailing your Windows version, followed by how much RAM you have and your system's graphical capabilities have been compiled in a GitHub Gist. The first question allows users to check if their Windows is up-to-date but confusingly asks them to verify again within the Windows Update section. That’s most certainly a bug. The second question outlines what applications can be run on your system based on its RAM capacity, using a few common ranges such as <4GB, 4GB-8GB, 8GB-16GB, and >16GB. Lastly, the graphics section goes over the graphical capabilities of your system, or lack thereof if you don’t have a dedicated GPU.
This approach is not as quantifiable as WinSAT and omits assessment of key components such as the CPU and storage. Given Microsoft’s strong push for AI, an AI-driven hardware analysis utility would have been a significant overhaul to WinSAT. (Maybe I'm just reading too much into what’s supposed to be a supplementary feature.) Hopefully, the official release will include more detailed insights that provide users with more than just the basics.
