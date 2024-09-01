Windows preview build teases searching your audio and video content — 'intelligent media search' referenced in newest build

Windows 11 Insider Canary Channel build 27695 references a new "intelligent media search" function, which may come to Windows soon. The function will make words in your local audio files and videos searchable thanks to a local AI model. In some ways this function is reminiscent of Recall, the controversial feature set to return to Windows Insider builds in October.

Intelligent media search is described as a tool that transcribes all audio files and videos on a Windows PC and will make those spoken words searchable through Windows. Think of a recorded meeting you need to get information from or an audiobook you need to find your lost place in. The tool is not currently available in any builds, but references to it have been added, presumably in preparation for its arrival.

Build 27695, which rolled out to Insider program members on August 30th, contains dev notes referencing the intelligent media search function. @XenoPanther on X (formerly Twitter) first found references to the new tool. The full description of the feature is as follows.

"Search by spoken words in your indexed video or audio files. By clicking 'I agree,' you consent to scanning the media files on your device. If needed, the required model will be downloaded and installed in the background.

Once the AI model is set up, it needs to transcribe your media files and index them before enabling content-based search. We'll inform you once the process is complete."

Microsoft has so far not addressed the new feature publicly. Its purported functionality seems like a close relation to Recall, the currently postponed feature that would log images of user activity every few seconds and make everything seen on your computer easily searchable. Recall was postponed over widespread privacy concerns, but will be returning to Insider builds in October, with no news on its privacy updates expected until its release.

Recall requires a Windows Copilot+ compatible PC with an NPU of at least 45 TOPS and anywhere between 25GB and 150GB of storage space. It is so far unknown whether intelligent media search — also based on AI models — will carry the same requirements for prospective users.