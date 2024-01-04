Intel spins out its generative AI software into new Articul8 company focused on delivering LLM solutions

Modern generative artificial intelligence (AI) large language models (LLMs) not only require powerful hardware but also a decent software stack. For enterprise-grade generative AI LLMs, that software stack has to be both scalable and optimized for security. Intel has a rather competitive stack of AI hardware, consisting of CPUs, GPUs, and special-purpose ASICs, but to address enterprise-grade generative AI requirements, the giant tech company has formed an independent entity called Articul8 AI.

"With its deep AI and HPC domain knowledge and enterprise-grade GenAI deployments, Articul8 is well positioned to deliver tangible business outcomes for Intel and our broader ecosystem of customers and partners," said Pat Gelsinger, Intel CEO. "As Intel accelerates AI everywhere, we look forward to our continued collaboration with Articul8."

Articul8 AI is a standalone firm that provides a vertically integrated and secure generative AI (GenAI) software solution designed for enterprise clients and ready for easy deployment thanks to ready-to-use APIs and a collection of LLMs and probabilistic models tailored for a variety of industries, including finance, semiconductor, aerospace, life sciences, and telecoms. This platform ensures that all aspects of customer data, training, and inference processes remain secure within the boundaries of the enterprise's own security system. Additionally, it offers clients the flexibility to choose between cloud-based, on-premises, or hybrid deployment options.

Intel says that Articul8 was established using intellectual property (IP) and technology that originated from the hardware company. It plans to maintain a strategic partnership, which probably means that the software stack will be optimized for Intel's enterprise-grade hardware (Intel's Xeon Scalable CPUs and Gaudi accelerators for now), even though Articul8 claims that its platform is cloud and hardware-agnostic.

Arun Subramaniyan, formerly the vice president and general manager of Intel’s Data Center and AI Group, will lead the company.

To build the company, Intel teamed up with DigitalBridge Group, a global investment firm, to reduce its own capital requirements. In addition, Intel approached various venture investment companies, such as Fin Capital, Mindset Ventures, Communitas Capital, GiantLeap Capital, GS Futures, and Zain Group.

"Every global enterprise today is challenged to integrate GenAI capabilities into their workflows. Articul8 has built a scalable and easy-to-deploy GenAI software platform that is already enabling enterprises to unlock value from their proprietary data," said Marc Ganzi, DigitalBridge CEO. "We see GenAI as a pivotal force driving digital infrastructure, and we are pleased to collaborate with Intel to support Articul8's growth."