Meta to build 2GW data center with over 1.3 million Nvidia AI GPUs — invest $65B in AI in 2025

Reuters reports that Meta plans to invest between $60 billion and $65 billion in 2025 to enhance its artificial intelligence (AI) and other infrastructure. This marks a significant leap from its estimated $38 billion—$40 billion spending in 2024, citing Mark Zuckerberg's post on Facebook. The company aims to solidify its competitive position in the AI industry against rivals like Google, Microsoft, and Open AI. However, $65 billion is slightly smaller than Microsoft's $80 billion.

The report says that Meta will construct a 2GW data center using some 1.3 million Nvidia [presumably H100] GPUs as part of the plan. The spending probably includes the company's custom data center-grade processors, too. Yet, we are speculating here.

"We are planning to invest $60 billion — $65 billion in CapEx this year while also growing our AI teams significantly, and we have the capital to continue investing in the years ahead," Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post. "This is a massive effort, and over the coming years it will drive our core products and business, unlock historic innovation, and extend American technology leadership."

The announcement comes amidst escalating competition in AI investments. Microsoft is allocating $80 billion for data centers in fiscal 2025, Amazon expects to exceed $75 billion in spending for the same year, and OpenAI, SoftBank, and Oracle have committed $500 billion to their Stargate initiative (yet it remains to be seen where precisely those Stargate money will come from). According to Reuters, this spending far exceeds analyst estimates of $50.25 billion for Meta’s 2025 capital expenditures.

"This will be a defining year for AI. In 2025, I expect Meta AI will be the leading assistant serving more than 1 billion people, Llama 4 will become the leading state of the art model, and we'll build an AI engineer that will start contributing increasing amounts of code to our R&D efforts," Zuckerberg wrote.

Unlike its rivals, Meta offers open access to Llama AI models to end users in the U.S. The company allegedly monetizes this with its primary business, Facebook. Meta has also advanced its AI offerings with products like Ray-Ban smart glasses. By 2025, Meta expects its AI assistant to reach over 1 billion users, up from 600 million monthly active users last year.