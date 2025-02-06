EVGA closes its official forums and transitions to Reddit

EVGA, one of Nvidia's most prominent partners, made waves two years ago, in September 2022, when it exited the GPU business. If the sudden closure of the EVGA forums is any indication, the company will continue to wind down its business.

At the time of writing, a banner on the forum's main page posted yesterday reads: "Responding to the feedback from our valued customers and in light of Reddit’s widespread popularity, EVGA would like to encourage its community to transition to Reddit. As of this announcement, our existing forums will be read only and our team will actively engage with customers on Reddit threads moving forward."

"EVGA and our Moderators would like to thank all its forum members for the years of posts bringing together a great community of PC Enthusiast, and we hope to continue this community at its new home on Reddit."

"Please head over to our new community home on Reddit at HTTPS://www.reddit.com/r/TEAMEVGA/"

So, while the EVGA Forums will continue to exist in a read-only form for an undetermined amount of time, all remaining support and community is being pushed to the TEAMEVGA subreddit.

EVGA previously cited major issues with Nvidia from its place as an industry-leading AIB partner. Despite leaving the GPU business, the company denied closing its doors. What does EVGA sell nowadays? Well, not much. The company has erased all mentions of GPUs on its website, leaving just power supplies, gaming peripherals, and a few last-generation Intel motherboards. Although we had seen an EVGA X670E prototype, the motherboard never reached the market.

EVGA has managed to (mostly) stay in good favor with its customers since it exited the GPU business, even honoring RMAs for several GPU customers after the fact with its remaining stock. EVGA's other hardware products, like its power supplies, are generally considered quality options and sell in decent volume. Thus, perhaps there is still hope, which is just a sign of EVGA cutting unneeded fat. However, power supplies aren't EVGA's bread and butter, so it remains to see how long the company can stay afloat.

It's unfortunate to see how things have progressed since EVGA parted ways with Nvidia. Nvidia customers lost a lot when one of its best AIB partners abandoned the GPU game.

Christopher Harper
Christopher Harper
Contributing Writer

Christopher Harper has been a successful freelance tech writer specializing in PC hardware and gaming since 2015, and ghostwrote for various B2B clients in High School before that. Outside of work, Christopher is best known to friends and rivals as an active competitive player in various eSports (particularly fighting games and arena shooters) and a purveyor of music ranging from Jimi Hendrix to Killer Mike to the Sonic Adventure 2 soundtrack.

  • Jabberwocky79
    It was EVGA or nothing for me for years. I still have a "Powered By EVGA" badge stuck to my desk for old times' sake
  • DS426
    Vince "Kingpin" Lucido wants to come back and do enthusiast GPUs. Even said he's open to any team, red, green, or blue!
  • DS426
    Jabberwocky79 said:
    It was EVGA or nothing for me for years. I still have a "Powered By EVGA" badge stuck to my desk for old times' sake
    Yes, but I'm seeing an ASUS GTX 1080 Ti in your signature. :ROFLMAO:
  • Jabberwocky79
    DS426 said:
    Yes, but I'm seeing an ASUS GTX 1080 Ti in your signature. :ROFLMAO:
    LOL yup. Like I said... for years, didn't say which years. Was running an EVGA 690. Actually I just decomissioned my EVGA power supply that was getting a little long in the tooth.
  • Eximo
    DS426 said:
    Vince "Kingpin" Lucido wants to come back and do enthusiast GPUs. Even said he's open to any team, red, green, or blue!
    Last I checked in he was talking with PNY, but that was some months ago.
  • Eximo
    I loved EVGAs policy of, as long as you return it with all original equipment installed, warranty good. Made me feel a lot better about water cooling. Never did have to send in anything to them though.

    My first PCIe card was EVGA, an 8800 GTS. Switched to ASUS for my GTX 580, but everything else has been EVGA excepting my ASRock A380.

    8800 GTS
    GTX 980 x 2
    GTX 750 Ti
    GTX 950
    GT 1030
    GTX 1080
    RTX 3080Ti

    Two EVGA power supplies. a 550W and a 450W SFX.
