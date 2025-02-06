EVGA closes its official forums and transitions to Reddit

EVGA, one of Nvidia's most prominent partners, made waves two years ago, in September 2022, when it exited the GPU business. If the sudden closure of the EVGA forums is any indication, the company will continue to wind down its business.

At the time of writing, a banner on the forum's main page posted yesterday reads: "Responding to the feedback from our valued customers and in light of Reddit’s widespread popularity, EVGA would like to encourage its community to transition to Reddit. As of this announcement, our existing forums will be read only and our team will actively engage with customers on Reddit threads moving forward."

"EVGA and our Moderators would like to thank all its forum members for the years of posts bringing together a great community of PC Enthusiast, and we hope to continue this community at its new home on Reddit."

"Please head over to our new community home on Reddit at HTTPS://www.reddit.com/r/TEAMEVGA/"

So, while the EVGA Forums will continue to exist in a read-only form for an undetermined amount of time, all remaining support and community is being pushed to the TEAMEVGA subreddit.

EVGA previously cited major issues with Nvidia from its place as an industry-leading AIB partner. Despite leaving the GPU business, the company denied closing its doors. What does EVGA sell nowadays? Well, not much. The company has erased all mentions of GPUs on its website, leaving just power supplies, gaming peripherals, and a few last-generation Intel motherboards. Although we had seen an EVGA X670E prototype, the motherboard never reached the market.

EVGA has managed to (mostly) stay in good favor with its customers since it exited the GPU business, even honoring RMAs for several GPU customers after the fact with its remaining stock. EVGA's other hardware products, like its power supplies, are generally considered quality options and sell in decent volume. Thus, perhaps there is still hope, which is just a sign of EVGA cutting unneeded fat. However, power supplies aren't EVGA's bread and butter, so it remains to see how long the company can stay afloat.

It's unfortunate to see how things have progressed since EVGA parted ways with Nvidia. Nvidia customers lost a lot when one of its best AIB partners abandoned the GPU game.