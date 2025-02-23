Intel launches new 18A website, highlights milestones and specifications

Intel has launched a special website dedicated to its Intel 18A (1.8nm-class) process technology. Launching such a website is uncommon for Intel, especially given that it merely covers the previously-announced milestones, but considering the fact that the company is under severe pressure from investors, market observers, clients, rivals, and even politicians, launching a new website may not be a bad idea after all.

Intel's 18A fabrication technology is the company's first commercial manufacturing process to rely on gate-all-around RibbonFET transistors as well as a backside power delivery network called PowerVia (something that its closest rival TSMC N2 misses). The new production node will also be the company's first leading-edge process technology that is compatible with industry-standard electronic design automation (EDA) tools as well as IPs from third-party providers and will be available for Intel Foundry external customers. The company pins a lot of hope on this process as it is meant to show that Intel can deliver a leading-edge manufacturing process.

The Intel 18A website indeed points out that the company's 1.8nm-class fabrication technology is not only an Intel development, but a platform that spans across the industry involving EDA tools and IP developers, contract chip designers and design-on-the-cloud providers. The company also reminds that its 18A manufacturing process has been selected by U.S. military and U.S. government for their applications. Considering the fact that Intel only plans to produce its first 18A product — the Panther Lake processor for client PCs — in the middle of the year and expects first tape-ins of third-party 18A products around mid-2025, this is so much the company can do in terms of showing endorsement of the new technology by third parties.

When Intel's fabrication technologies were years ahead of the industry — which was just about a decade ago — Intel would always release details about its next-generation manufacturing technologies together with actual product launches. Just like today, Intel discussed innovative materials and transistor structures in detail, always a source of delight for a technological geek.

Times have changed though, and many believe that Intel will forever remain behind TSMC with no chance to retake pole position. Intel certainly wants to prove naysayers wrong, which is one of the reasons why it launched its website. Another reason is of course to attract more attention to the fabrication process and therefore products that it will power.