Pat Gelsinger supportive of Lip-Bu Tan, warns him about 'the short-termism of Wall Street'

Good luck with the challenges that I faced, Gelsinger tells his successor.

Intel
(Image credit: Intel)

Pat Gelsinger became chief executive of Intel back in 2021 with the aim to turn the company around and regain process technology and product leadership over several years. He was ousted in late 2024 before the job was done, but he remains strongly supportive of the company's mission, so he wants to see the new CEO — Lip-Bu Tan — to finish what he started, he said in an interview with CNBC.

"I was committed to and wanting to finish that story on the revitalization of Intel and with the board, the company, and now with Lip-Bu's leadership, you are really cheering them on to finish, because the role that Intel plays in the semiconductor industry is critical and one that's important not just for the industry but for the U.S., so I could not be more supportive of the team and Lip-Bu to finishing their journey," said Pat Gelsinger.

The challenges Intel faced, particularly around funding and market expectations, made the transformation extremely difficult. Gelsinger pointed out that one of the biggest obstacles was the financial burden of building a next-generation fabrication network. He noted that his IDM 2.0 strategy — under which Intel remains a vertically integrated maker of its own chips and a contract chipmaker with third party clients — was still the correct one, but acknowledged how capital-intensive and demanding it is for any company.

As Intel's core business declined faster than expected, it became clear that external capital was needed to fund the initiative.

"It is a heavy assignment, and for any company to carry the financial requirements of building next-generation technology fab network, it is very heavy in terms of capital returns required and the investments required to go accomplish that," Gelsinger acknowledged. "As Intel's core business was challenged and deteriorated more quickly than many people expected, there was just such a need for capital to come from elsewhere."

The former CEO of Intel also criticized the short-term focus of financial markets, which he said clashed with the long-term nature of the transformation Intel was undergoing. He described the tension of trying to execute a multi-year strategic shift while meeting quarterly financial expectations, emphasizing that such balancing was extremely difficult. He noted that this is exactly what Lip-Bu Tan will face in the coming quarters.

"As I have spoken about, the short-termism of Wall Street makes that very challenging and why, yet again, I would say my very best to Intel and Lip-Bu in finishing that seminally important journey," said Gelsinger. "Being a CEO for a transforming public company I truly think is one of the hardest jobs available, because you are trying to do a five-plus-year transformation on a 90-day shot clock, with heavy financial expectation — that is hard."

In summary, Pat Gelsinger made it clear that despite leaving, he wants Intel — the company that he spent decades in — to succeed and believes in the path the company is on. He reiterated his full support for both the board and Lip-Bu Tan as they continue forward with the IDM 2.0 vision.

Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.

6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • -Fran-
    "The former CEO of Intel also criticized the short-term focus of financial markets, which he said clashed with the long-term nature of the transformation Intel was undergoing."

    Ding, ding, ding, ding.

    We can't have nice things because of venture capitalists being vultures in the worst of ways. Where are the incentives to keep companies thriving when you can just short them for instant big margins. Makes no sense there's no stricter regulation for it.

    Regards.
    Reply
  • jp7189
    -Fran- said:
    "The former CEO of Intel also criticized the short-term focus of financial markets, which he said clashed with the long-term nature of the transformation Intel was undergoing."

    Ding, ding, ding, ding.

    We can't have nice things because of venture capitalists being vultures in the worst of ways. Where are the incentives to keep companies thriving when you can just short them for instant big margins. Makes no sense there's no stricter regulation for it.

    Regards.
    I wouldnt put all VCs in that camp. There are definitely some long thinkers amoung them. I think the big problem are the casual investors and fund managers that are hunting quick profits and dont care to look deeper in the business.

    Running a public company gives you that influx of funding, but exposes you to the expectations of the wankers. That's the tradeoff, and one of the reasons why many large companies stay private and some public companies privatize. Intel isn't in a position to do that.. so wankers it is.
    Reply
  • phead128
    Intel should be partially state owned if it's truly a national security asset.
    Reply
  • DS426
    phead128 said:
    Intel should be partially state owned if it's truly a national security asset.
    Many companies are of national security interests in the U.S. and profitable, such as Northrup-Grumman, Lockheed Martin, *scratch this one off for now* Boeing, and other Defense contractors and organizations in those supply chain webs and support providers. Intel just probably needs to get a little more in bed with Uncle Sam like those companies to lock in more lucrative contracts.

    I say that as DOGE is cleaning house, so actually too late for that, lololol.
    Reply
  • DS426
    Oh and thank you author for not using the same photo of Pat G. on the excavator as it's been used a million times now.
    Reply
  • TheSecondPower
    -Fran- said:
    We can't have nice things because of venture capitalists being vultures in the worst of ways. Where are the incentives to keep companies thriving when you can just short them for instant big margins. Makes no sense there's no stricter regulation for it.
    Venture capitalist are by definition people who invest in startups, which is an investment that usually returns no profit at all for the first few years. Intel isn't a startup and therefore has no venture capitalist investors. The problem is the stockholders: billionares, 401k managers, and stock speculators. If you have a 401k plan your 401k manager might be pressuring Intel to make short-term gains.
    Reply
