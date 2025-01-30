Rapidus to reportedly install 10 EUV chipmaking tools at its fab in Japan

Rapidus plans to install as many as 10 EUV lithography tools into its upcoming fabs in Japan, reports TrendForce, citing Nikkan Kogyo Shimbun. The tools will be used for mass production of chips on 2nm-class process technology starting in 2027.

Rapidus plans to install 10 EUV lithography machines in its IIM-1 and IIM-2 semiconductor production facilities, according to Atsuyoshi Koike, the chief executive, who spoke with Nikkan. In December 2024, the first EUV lithography equipment for Japan arrived at New Chitose Airport, marking a key milestone in Rapidus's development and the revival of the Japanese semiconductor industry.

Atsuyoshi Koike did not disclose the schedule at which the company will install its EUV tools, but it is logical to expect some leading-edge lithography systems to be installed at IIM-1 over the next couple of years, with the remaining set to be installed at IIM-2 later.

The company also did not disclose which machines it is going to use, but since it is installing ASML's Twinscan NXE:3800E, it is likely that it will use these tools at IIM-1. One Twinscan NXE:3800E scanner can process up to 220 wafers per hour at a dose of 30mj/cm^2, or 5280 wafers per 24 hours, assuming that it is available all the time, which does not usually happen as tools require service.

It is hard to estimate the actual production capacity of Rapidus's IIM-2 based on the number of installed tools. At 3nm, the total number of mask layers can land in the 100 – 120+ range, depending on the complexity of the design. Of them, 20 – 25 are EUV layers (though this varies by foundry and design). Assuming that Rapidus's 2nm-class process technology will feature 20 EUV layers, then with five EUV tools (with decent uptime) the foundry can support approximately 17,000 - 20,000 wafers per month at IIM-1. Of course, this is a very rough estimate, and there are many moving parts here, so it should be taken with a grain of salt.

The company aims to start 2nm trial production at a pilot line IIM-1 in April 2025. By June 2025, Rapidus reportedly aims to deliver 2nm chip samples to Broadcom, a major contract developer of AI and communication processors that works with companies like Google and Meta. Rapidus aims to start mass production of 2nm products at IIM-1 in 2027. The IIM-2 facility will come online later.