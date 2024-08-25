Senior Intel CPU architects splinter to develop RISC-V processors — veterans establish AheadComputing

While Intel is busy laying off thousands of employees some of its most experienced CPU architects, with a combined 80+ years at the firm, have left to form a RISC-V startup. AheadComputing was co-founded by Debbie Marr, Mark Dechene, Jonathan Pearce, and Srikanth Srinivasan, with the goal of “creating compelling open specification core IP.” This proactive move by the quartet of architects and engineers must be congratulated, as they founded AheadComputing and went public on July 18 – just a couple of weeks before Intel’s harsh workforce reduction plans were announced.

AheadComputing’s website is rather basic and threadbare at the time of writing, but it does contain a mission statement of sorts, some short bios detailing the ex-Intel co-founders, a single blog post (launch announcement), and a call for new recruits with experience in CPU design and verification roles.

As indicated above, the work of AheadComputing is going to begin with work on the RISC-V architecture. Specifically, the fledgling firm has set out with a plan “dedicated to designing, verifying, and licensing compelling RISC-V core IP.” For any deeper dive into the goings-on behind the doors of the new Oregon-based firm, you will have to chat with them directly or wait for further blogging. However, they will also meet with people during Happy Hour on Tuesdays, between 4 - 5:30 pm, at Cornelius Pass Roadhouse, Hillsboro…

The most compelling feature of AheadComputing is, for now, its co-founders, so let’s take a closer look at their resumes.

Co-founder, CEO, & President, Dr. Debbie Marr was an Intel Fellow and Chief Architect of the Advanced Architecture Development Group (AADG) at Intel and spent 33 years at the chipmaker on products spanning the i386 all up to the present day. A highlight of her career seems to have been bringing Intel Hyperthreading Technology from concept to finished product. Marr also authored over 40 patents in CPU, AI accelerators, and FPGA fields.

Co-Founder, Mark Dechene was an Intel Principal Engineer and CPU Architect in the Advanced Architecture Development Group. During his 16 years at Intel Dechene worked on architecture development for Intel CPU products including Haswell, Broadwell, Goldmont, Goldmont Plus, Tremont, and Skymont. Dechene has authored over 15 patents, focused on microprocessor performance.

Co-Founder, Jonathan Pearce was an Intel Principal Engineer, CPU Architect, and a key technologist & strategist in the Advanced Architecture Development Group until recently. Pearce worked for 22 years at Intel. During his career, Pearce has worked in both pre-silicon and post-silicon roles on multiple generations of Intel Core SOCs. He also authored 19 patents in the CPU, AI, and GPU fields.

Co-Founder, Dr. Srikanth Srinivasan has over 20 years of technical leadership experience in product R&D. At Intel he taped out some well-known chip designs like Nehalem, Haswell, and Broadwell. However, most recently, Srinivasan led the frontend and backend CPU teams at the Advanced Architecture Development Group at Intel. The highlight of his career / achievements so far is probably the authoring of more than a dozen highly cited papers and over 50 patents.

With its pedigree, surely we will hear about AheadComputing again, in the not-too-distant future. On the flip side, PC enthusiasts may rightly worry about the future of Intel when it has just instigated the most severe layoff plans in its 56-year history, some of its ambitious construction plans have come into question, and severe brain drain, as evidenced by this new RISC-V startup, could slow any chances of revival.