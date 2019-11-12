How to Turn a Windows 10 PC into a Wireless Display

The Windows 10 Wireless Display feature expands the versatility of your PC while extending your visual workspace. You can connect your PC as a wireless display to receive video from tablets, phones, or other Windows 10 PCs. It allows you to transform your PC into an additional monitor for projects where you need more screen coverage.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

1. Click the Action Center icon on the lower right-hand corner of your taskbar.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

2. Select the Connect box in the Action Center menu.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

3. Click “Projecting to this PC”.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

4. Depending on your security needs, choose “Available everywhere on secure networks” or “Available everywhere” in the Settings window.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

5. Under the “Ask to project to this PC” drop-down, select “First time only”.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

6. Click the OK button when you receive the Connect notification that a device is attempting to project.